BWW Exclusive: American Federation of Musicians Local 802 Record Carols For A Cure

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 gathers to record their track- "A Prayer for Peace."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy





