BWW Exclusive: American Federation of Musicians Local 802 Record Carols For A Cure

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 gathers to record their track- "A Prayer for Peace."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Garo Yellin (Cello) and Brad Bosenbeck (Viola)

Garo Yellin, Brad Bosenbeck, Suzy Perelman (Violin) and Chin Kim ((Violin)

Garo Yellin, Brad Bosenbeck, Suzy Perelman and Chin Kim

Suzanna Saba Huges (Cello), Debra Shufelt-Dine (Viola), Amy Hamilton-Soto (Violin), Claire Chan (Violin)

Bernard Tomasiatis (Cello). Jill Jaffe (Viola), Roger Mahadeen (Violin) and Ann Leathers (Violin)

Karl Bennion (Cello), Jason Mellow (Viola), Svetlana Tsoneva (Violin), Joyce Hammann (Violin)

Karl Bennion (Cello), Jason Mellow (Viola), Svetlana Tsoneva (Violin), Joyce Hammann (Violin)

Karl Bennion, Adria Benjamin (Violin), Rena Isbin Violin), Suzanne Gilman (Violin)

Kurt Coble (Music Director), Adele Mori (Cello), Laura Manko (Violin) and Patricia Davis (Violin)

Adele Mori (Cello), Laura Manko (Violin), Patricia Davis (Violin) and Sebu Sinian (Violin)

Clay Reude (Cello), Orlando Wells (Violin), Victor Costanzi (Violin) and Carolyn Canfield Cole (Violin

Clay Reude, Ashley Horne (Violin), Ann Roggen (Viola) Victoria Paterson (Violin

Garo Yellin

Suzanne Sabe-Huges

Jason Miller

Adele Mori

Clay Reude



