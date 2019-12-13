BWW Exclusive: American Federation of Musicians Local 802 Record Carols For A Cure
Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 gathers to record their track- "A Prayer for Peace."
For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.
This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Garo Yellin (Cello) and Brad Bosenbeck (Viola)
Garo Yellin, Brad Bosenbeck, Suzy Perelman (Violin) and Chin Kim ((Violin)
Garo Yellin, Brad Bosenbeck, Suzy Perelman and Chin Kim
Suzanna Saba Huges (Cello), Debra Shufelt-Dine (Viola), Amy Hamilton-Soto (Violin), Claire Chan (Violin)
Bernard Tomasiatis (Cello). Jill Jaffe (Viola), Roger Mahadeen (Violin) and Ann Leathers (Violin)
Karl Bennion (Cello), Jason Mellow (Viola), Svetlana Tsoneva (Violin), Joyce Hammann (Violin)
Karl Bennion, Adria Benjamin (Violin), Rena Isbin Violin), Suzanne Gilman (Violin)
Kurt Coble (Music Director), Adele Mori (Cello), Laura Manko (Violin) and Patricia Davis (Violin)
Adele Mori (Cello), Laura Manko (Violin), Patricia Davis (Violin) and Sebu Sinian (Violin)
Clay Reude (Cello), Orlando Wells (Violin), Victor Costanzi (Violin) and Carolyn Canfield Cole (Violin
Clay Reude, Ashley Horne (Violin), Ann Roggen (Viola) Victoria Paterson (Violin
Suzanne Sabe-Huges
Adele Mori