NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K Benefiting Broadway Cares Set For March

Broadway fans, philanthropists and artists alike will step out from the theaters and onto the paths of New York City’s Governors Island on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Registration is now open at broadwaycares.org/springfling.

Whether you’re running, walking or shuffle-ball-changing your way to the finish, your participation in the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K ensures meals, medication, health care and hope reach people in need in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Runners and walkers will take in breathtaking views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and more.

As the official charity partner of the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K, Broadway Cares offers limited fundraising spots for runners and walkers ready to make a difference. Much like other charity walkathons or marathons, participants raise donations to help those in need. Fundraisers earn a complimentary race registration code and the chance to compete against other individuals and teams for exclusive prizes and race day perks.

Last year’s NYCRUNS Spring Fling drew more than 2,000 runners and walkers to Governors Island, with 132 stepping up as fundraisers for Broadway Cares. Their collective effort raised $59,874 as part of the organization’s Broadway Run, a series of events that unites the theater running community.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $320 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.