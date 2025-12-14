Photos: 15th ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond.

Check out photos from the 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza!

The event at 54 Below is considered A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition.

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life.

Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

Check out photos here!



The Cast and Creative of The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza



The Joe Carolers that include-Carolyn Byrne, Zeth Dixon, Marco Porras and Ana Riley-Portal



Annie Golden



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Harrison Chad



Lauren Marcus



George Salazar



Amy Jo Jackson



Lauren Marcus, Harrison Chad, Lorinda Lisitza, George Salazar, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jared Weiss



Harrison Chad and Jason SweetTooth Williams



Jared Weiss and Liz Lark Brown



Omar Garibay



Michaela DeJoseph and Lili Thomas



Joe Iconis



Jeremy Morse and Jackie Sanders



Jeremy Morse



Jared Weiss



Brooke Shapiro



Jackie Sanders



Jeremy Morse



Eric William Morris



Laura Dadap



Danielle Gimbal



Gerard Canonico



Gerard Canonico and Danielle Gimbal



Lena Skelle



Lilly Tobin



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Lorinda Lisitza



Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Williams



Jared Weiss



Jared Weiss



Gerard Canonico



Katrina Rose Dideriksen



Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Lilly Tobin and Kevin Michael Murphy



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Bill Coyne



Bill Coyne



Liz Lark Brown



Liz Lark Brown



Liz Lark Brown



Liz Lark Brown



Kelly McIntyre



George Salazar



Amy Jo Jackson



Amy Jo Jackson and Philip Romano



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Annie Golden