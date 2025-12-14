 tracker
Photos: 15th ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

The event was at 54 Below.

By: Dec. 14, 2025

Check out photos from the 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza!

The event at 54 Below is considered A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition.

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life.

Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

Check out photos here!

The Cast and Creative of The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza
The Cast and Creative of The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza

Photos: 15th ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Image
The Joe Carolers that include-Carolyn Byrne, Zeth Dixon, Marco Porras and Ana Riley-Portal

Annie Golden
Annie Golden

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Harrison Chad
Harrison Chad

Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus

George Salazar
George Salazar

Amy Jo Jackson
Amy Jo Jackson

Photos: 15th ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Image
Lauren Marcus, Harrison Chad, Lorinda Lisitza, George Salazar, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jared Weiss

Harrison Chad and Jason SweetTooth Williams
Harrison Chad and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jared Weiss and Liz Lark Brown
Jared Weiss and Liz Lark Brown

Omar Garibay
Omar Garibay

Michaela DeJoseph and Lili Thomas
Michaela DeJoseph and Lili Thomas

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Jeremy Morse and Jackie Sanders
Jeremy Morse and Jackie Sanders

Jeremy Morse
Jeremy Morse

Jared Weiss
Jared Weiss

Brooke Shapiro
Brooke Shapiro

Jackie Sanders
Jackie Sanders

Jeremy Morse
Jeremy Morse

Eric William Morris
Eric William Morris

Laura Dadap
Laura Dadap

Danielle Gimbal
Danielle Gimbal

Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico and Danielle Gimbal
Gerard Canonico and Danielle Gimbal

Lena Skelle
Lena Skelle

Lilly Tobin
Lilly Tobin

Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Lorinda Lisitza
Lorinda Lisitza

Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Williams
Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jared Weiss
Jared Weiss

Jared Weiss
Jared Weiss

Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Katrina Rose Dideriksen
Katrina Rose Dideriksen

Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Lilly Tobin and Kevin Michael Murphy
Lilly Tobin and Kevin Michael Murphy

Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Bill Coyne
Bill Coyne

Bill Coyne
Bill Coyne

Liz Lark Brown
Liz Lark Brown

Liz Lark Brown
Liz Lark Brown

Liz Lark Brown
Liz Lark Brown

Liz Lark Brown
Liz Lark Brown

Kelly McIntyre
Kelly McIntyre

George Salazar
George Salazar

Amy Jo Jackson
Amy Jo Jackson

Amy Jo Jackson and Philip Romano
Amy Jo Jackson and Philip Romano

Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Annie Golden
Annie Golden

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Annie Golden
Jason SweetTooth Williams and Annie Golden




