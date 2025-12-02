Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala

The evening featured performances by Charles Busch, John-Andrew Morrison, Christine Pedi, and Thom Sesma.
Gingold Theatrical Group celebrated their 20th Anniversary with a Gala held on Monday December 1 at 6pm at The Players. This one-night-only gala fundraiser honored Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie with the Golden Shamrock Award. See photos!
GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, Tom Viola, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty.
The evening featured performances by Charles Busch, John-Andrew Morrison, Christine Pedi, and Thom Sesma, with a special performance by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and other surprise guests! Musical direction is by Broadway’s Patrick Vaccariello.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Mark Renfrow and Jim Eckerle
Nick Nicholson
Donna McKechnie (Honoree)
Guyra Kaplan De Castro, Brian Theis, Steven Yorra and Gray Coleman (Honoree)
Donna McKechnie and Charles Busch
Carolyn Meehan and Danny Burstein (Honoree)
Gray Coleman and Carolyn Meehan
Danny Burstein and Neal Rubenstein
Bruce T. Sloane and Donna Sacklow
Curtis Strohl and Jack Quinn
Michael Laterza and Barbara Laterza
Georgia Van Dyke and Peter Van Dyle
Pamela Singleton and Tom Saporita
Pamela Singleton, Tom Viola and Kristine Nevins
Pamela Singleton and Richard Weinberg
Richard Weinberg, Galina Detkina and Mayo Alanen
Richard Weinberg, David Staller and Tom Viola
Julia Weinberg and Richard Weinberg
Barbara Ross and Lauder Bowden
Susan Minde and Joel Mindel
Floyd Warren and Jane Warren
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller
Randy Alanen and Mayo Alanen
Richard Weinberg, Julia Weinberg, Galina Detkina, Randy Alanen and Mayo Aanen
Kate Ogg and Laura Buchwald
Roberta Ashkin, Anna Christina Radziwell and Ashley Ashkin
David Staller, Roberta Ashkin, Anna Christina Radziwell and Ashley Ashkin
Chris McCartie and Mia Moravis
Amne Stewart and Kirstten Almeida
Richard Weinberg, Julia Weinberg, Donna McKechnie, Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, Charles Busch and David Staller
David Staller and Richard Weinberg
Isaiah Josiah and Stephen Schwartz
Donna McKechnie, Isaiah Josiah and Danny Burstein
Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch
Joseph Trefler, Jojo Mainelli, Charles Busch and Isaiah Josiah
Gray Coleman (Honoree)
Gray Coleman
Gray Coleman
Danny Burstein (Honoree)
Nick Nicholson
Donna McKechnie (Honoree)
John Brown, Anna Christina Radziwill and Brian Saltzman
Donna McKechnie and Richard Weinberg
Videos