Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala

Gingold Theatrical Group celebrated their 20th Anniversary with a Gala held on Monday December 1 at 6pm at The Players. This one-night-only gala fundraiser honored Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie with the Golden Shamrock Award. See photos!

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, Tom Viola, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty.

The evening featured performances by Charles Busch, John-Andrew Morrison, Christine Pedi, and Thom Sesma, with a special performance by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and other surprise guests! Musical direction is by Broadway’s Patrick Vaccariello.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy