Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala

The evening featured performances by Charles Busch, John-Andrew Morrison, Christine Pedi, and Thom Sesma.

By: Dec. 02, 2025

Gingold Theatrical Group celebrated their 20th Anniversary with a Gala held on Monday December 1 at 6pm at The Players. This one-night-only gala fundraiser honored Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie with the Golden Shamrock Award. See photos!

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, Tom Viola, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty.

The evening featured performances by Charles Busch, John-Andrew Morrison, Christine Pedi, and Thom Sesma, with a special performance by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and other surprise guests! Musical direction is by Broadway’s Patrick Vaccariello.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Mark Renfrow and Jim Eckerle

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Nick Nicholson

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie (Honoree)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Cynthia Darlow

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Robb Moss and Paul Lee

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Guyra Kaplan De Castro, Brian Theis, Steven Yorra and Gray Coleman (Honoree)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie and Charles Busch

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Carolyn Meehan and Danny Burstein (Honoree)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Gray Coleman and Carolyn Meehan

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Danny Burstein and Neal Rubenstein

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Bruce T. Sloane and Donna Sacklow

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Curtis Strohl and Jack Quinn

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Michael Laterza and Barbara Laterza

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Georgia Van Dyke and Peter Van Dyle

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Pamela Singleton and Tom Saporita

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Pamela Singleton, Tom Viola and Kristine Nevins

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Pamela Singleton and Richard Weinberg

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Richard Weinberg, Galina Detkina and Mayo Alanen

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Richard Weinberg, David Staller and Tom Viola

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Julia Weinberg and Richard Weinberg

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
John Brown

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Barbara Ross and Lauder Bowden

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Susan Minde and Joel Mindel

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Floyd Warren and Jane Warren

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Randy Alanen and Mayo Alanen

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Richard Weinberg, Julia Weinberg, Galina Detkina, Randy Alanen and Mayo Aanen

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Kate Ogg and Laura Buchwald

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Roberta Ashkin, Anna Christina Radziwell and Ashley Ashkin

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
David Staller, Roberta Ashkin, Anna Christina Radziwell and Ashley Ashkin

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Chris McCartie and Mia Moravis

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Amne Stewart and Kirstten Almeida

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Maya Barbon

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Richard Weinberg, Julia Weinberg, Donna McKechnie, Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, Charles Busch and David Staller

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
David Staller and Richard Weinberg

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Isaiah Josiah and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie, Isaiah Josiah and Danny Burstein

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Joseph Trefler, Jojo Mainelli, Charles Busch and Isaiah Josiah

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
David Staller

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Pamela Singleton

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Christine Pedi and Thom Sesma

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Thom Sesma

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Christine Pedi and Thom Sesma

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Christine Pedi

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
David Staller

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Gray Coleman (Honoree)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Gray Coleman

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Gray Coleman

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Charles Busch

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Charles Busch

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Danny Burstein (Honoree)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Nick Nicholson

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie (Honoree)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Christine Pedi and Thom Sesma

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
John Brown, Anna Christina Radziwill and Brian Saltzman

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Donna McKechnie and Richard Weinberg

Photos: Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman and Donna McKechnie Honored at Gingold Gala Image
Charles Busch and Stephen Schwartz

