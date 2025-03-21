Video: Jordan Fisher, Adam Lambert and More in BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this month, Broadway Backwards delivered performances at the Gershwin Theatre, celebrating LGBTQ+ love, the strength of community and the boundless power of hope. Check out video highlights from the evening here!

See footage of Adam Lambert performing 'Acid Queen' from The Who's Tommy, Kelli O'Hara performing 'She Loves Me' from She Loves Me, Joy Woods performing 'How It Ends' from Big Fish and more!



The show raised a record-shattering $1,111,788 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The one-night-only event is produced by Broadway Cares.



By transforming show tunes into queer stories, Broadway Backwards stands as the only annual event on Broadway custom-made for the LGBTQ+ community, friends and allies. This elevated evening brings to life the stories audiences long to see onstage in fresh, unexpected and deeply moving ways.

