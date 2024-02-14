Ariana Madix Extends Run in CHICAGO on Broadway Through Early April

TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will extend in her role as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway through April 7.

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Jayke Workman.

About Ariana Madix



Ariana Madix has paved her own unique path in the world of entertainment and reality TV. Born and raised in Melbourne, FL, Ariana began performing as soon as she could walk. After a successful competitive equestrian career and winning two national dance championships, this talented newcomer received Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College. It wasn’t long before Ariana set out to pursue her dream and moved to New York City where she became a part of the sketch comedy world. Working extensively with College Humor, MTV, and ESPN helped to solidify Ariana’s quick dry wit and biting sarcasm. Madix is now based in Los Angeles, has a diverse resume in film & tv including Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." Turning her "survival job" as a bartender into an enterprise, Ariana's path is truly unique. She was a finalist on season 32 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars.” Variety named her one of the Most Powerful Women in Reality TV and her book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches was recently named a New York Times best-seller.

About Chicago



With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.



Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.



Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.