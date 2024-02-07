Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO

Madix made her debut on January 29, and will play the role through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

You can now get a first look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly and Max von Essen as Billy Flynn in Chicago!

Check out the photos below! 

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Jayke Workman.

 Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.




CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week Ever Photo
CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week Ever

Chicago, Broadway’s longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 27-year history.

Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera Photo
Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera

New York institutions like Chicago on Broadway and the Apollo Theatre paid tribute to Chita Rivera. Amra-Faye Wright, who currently plays the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago, made a speech during the production's curtain call last night. Watch the video, also featuring the Apollo Theatre changing their marquee!

Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO Photo
Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO

Check out photos of Lala Kent and Scheana Shay visiting Ariana Madix at her opening night in Chicago. Earlier this week, she recently kicked off an 8-week limited engagement as Roxie Hart. Madix's opening night came just before the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.

Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

Reality TV star Ariana Madix, known for 'Vanderpump Rules', made her Broadway debut January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Check out footage from her first curtain call in the video here!

