Andrew Garfield, Jodie Comer, Steve Martin & More Earn 2022 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List!
NBC will air the 74th Emmy® Awards on September 12.
This morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, J.B. Smoove, Melissa Fumero, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma announced the 2022 Emmy nominations.
Check out some notable nominees and the complete list of nominations below!
Notable Nominees
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back! was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).
Andrew Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Under the Banner of Heaven.
Annie Live!'s Sergio Trujillo was nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming for "Hard Knock Life," "We Got Annie," and "NYC."
Derek Hough was nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming for his choreography for "Roxanne" in Step Into... the Movies.
Jodie Comer was nominated for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve.
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas was nominated for Oustanding Television Movie.
Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.
Steve Martin and Martin Short were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their performances in Only Murders in the Building. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Nathan Lane was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.
Jane Lynch was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.
Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in the Marvelous Mrs. Masiel.
Tony Shaloub was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Mare Winningham was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Dopesick. Kaitlyn Dever was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Dopesick.
Jean Smart was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Hacks. Laurie Metcalf was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.
Laura Linney was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark.
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
NBC and the Television Academy will produce the 74th Emmy® Awards, set for Sept. 12 on NBC. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour coast-to-coast telecast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
2022 Emmys Nominations
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
Bill Hader ("Barry")
Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")
Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")
Elle Fanning ("The Great")
Issa Rae ("Insecure")
Jean Smart ("Hacks")
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette ("The Staircase")
Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")
Lily James ("Pam and Tommy")
Sarah Paulson ("Impeachment: American Crime Story")
Margaret Qualley ("Maid")
Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth ("The Staircase")
Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")
Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")
Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")
Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven")
Sebastian Stan ("Pam and Tommy")
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Brian Cox ("Succession")
Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")
Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
Adam Scott ("Severance")
Jeremy Strong ("Succession")
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
Zendaya ("Euphoria")
Television Movie
Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (Squid Game)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back! (CBS)
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only (CBS)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
VICE (Showtime)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical - John And Sun-Hee - Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Love, Death + Robots - Jibaro - Netflix
Blur Studio for Netflix
Robot Chicken - Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U - Adult Swim
A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
Star Wars: Visions - The Duel - Disney+
Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
When Billie Met Lisa - Disney+
A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant - Seeing Double - HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator
Ozark - The Beginning Of The End - Let The Great World Spin - Sanctified - Netflix
MRC for Netflix
David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Severance - Good News About Hell - Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator
Squid Game - Gganbu - Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Succession - Too Much Birthday - HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator
The White Lotus - HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Gilded Age - Never The New - HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Great - Wedding - Hulu
Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
Loki - Glorious Purpose - Disney+
Marvel Studios
Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? - Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Stranger Things - Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab - Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola - Bowango - CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Emily In Paris - The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover - Scents & Sensibility - French Revolution - Netflix
MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks - Trust The Process - HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building - True Crime - Hulu
20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! - Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso - Beard After Hours - Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director
United States Of Al - Kiss/Maach - Divorce/Talaq - Sock/Jeraab - CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show - Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Colbert's "Lord Of The Rings" Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History - CBS - CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director
Queer Eye - Angel Gets Her Wings - Netflix - Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director
RuPaul's Drag Race - Catwalk - VH1 - World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director
Saturday Night Live - Host: Kim Kardashian - NBC - SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS - Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes - ABC - Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
The Oscars - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent - NBC - Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Prime Video - Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary - ABC - Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by
Barry - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO/HBO Max - HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by
Hacks - HBO/HBO Max - Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building - Hulu - 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso - Apple TV+ - Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Euphoria - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by
Ozark - Netflix - MRC for Netflix
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Severance - Apple TV+ - Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting
Stranger Things - Netflix - Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Yellowjackets - Showtime - SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick - Hulu - 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting
The Dropout - Hulu - Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by
Inventing Anna - Netflix - A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting
Pam & Tommy - Hulu - Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls - Prime Video - Amazon Studios
Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Love On The Spectrum U.S. - Netflix - Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Page 5
Queer Eye - Netflix - Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting
RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1 - World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Top Chef - Bravo - Magical Elves
Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Annie Live! - Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC - NBC - Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars - Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy - ABC - BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Daniella Karagach, Choreographer
The Oscars - Routine: Be Alive - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Fatima Robinson, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Routine: Opening - Prime Video - Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Step Into... The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough - Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" - ABC - Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television
Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Euphoria - Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Goliath - Routine: The Pain Killer - Prime Video - Amazon Studios
Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer
The Porter - Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy's Featured Performance/Songbird - BET+ - Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media
Christian Vincent, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! - Routines: Corn Puddin' / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart - Apple TV+ - Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas - Routines: It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us - The Roku Channel - Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
B Positive - Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep - CBS - Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners - The Wedding Of Dan And Louise - ABC - Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father - Pilot - Hulu - 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta - Three Slaps - FX - FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Barry - starting now - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
grown-ish - Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See - Freeform - ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks - The Click - HBO/HBO Max - Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Insecure - Reunited, Okay?! - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
Russian Doll - Nowhen - Netflix - Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix
Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria - The Theater And Its Double - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Loki - Lamentis - Disney+ - Marvel Studios
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? - Prime Video - Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark - A Hard Way To Go - Netflix - MRC for Netflix
Eric Koretz, Director of Photography
Squid Game - Stick To The Team - Netflix - Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - Pieces Of A Man - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick - Breakthrough Pain - Hulu - 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
Page 7
1883 - 1883 - Paramount+ - Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 - Lightning Yellow Hair - Paramount+ - Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography
Gaslit - Will - STARZ - UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography
Moon Knight - Asylum - Disney+ - Marvel Studios
Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Station Eleven - Wheel Of Fire - HBO/HBO Max - HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography