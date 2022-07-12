Andrew Garfield, Jodie Comer, Steve Martin & More Earn 2022 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List!

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

This morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, J.B. Smoove, Melissa Fumero, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma announced the 2022 Emmy nominations.

Check out some notable nominees and the complete list of nominations below!

Notable Nominees

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back! was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Andrew Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Under the Banner of Heaven.

Annie Live!'s Sergio Trujillo was nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming for "Hard Knock Life," "We Got Annie," and "NYC."

Derek Hough was nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming for his choreography for "Roxanne" in Step Into... the Movies.

Jodie Comer was nominated for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas was nominated for Oustanding Television Movie.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Steve Martin and Martin Short were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their performances in Only Murders in the Building. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Nathan Lane was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.

Jane Lynch was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in the Marvelous Mrs. Masiel.

Tony Shaloub was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Mare Winningham was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Dopesick. Kaitlyn Dever was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Dopesick.

Jean Smart was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Hacks. Laurie Metcalf was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Laura Linney was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark.

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

NBC and the Television Academy will produce the 74th Emmy® Awards, set for Sept. 12 on NBC. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour coast-to-coast telecast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

2022 Emmys Nominations

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette ("The Staircase")

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")

Lily James ("Pam and Tommy")

Sarah Paulson ("Impeachment: American Crime Story")

Margaret Qualley ("Maid")

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth ("The Staircase")

Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")

Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")

Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven")

Sebastian Stan ("Pam and Tommy")

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Television Movie

Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical - John And Sun-Hee - Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Love, Death + Robots - Jibaro - Netflix

Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken - Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U - Adult Swim

A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions - The Duel - Disney+

Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa - Disney+

A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant - Seeing Double - HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark - The Beginning Of The End - Let The Great World Spin - Sanctified - Netflix

MRC for Netflix

David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance - Good News About Hell - Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game - Gganbu - Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession - Too Much Birthday - HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus - HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Gilded Age - Never The New - HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great - Wedding - Hulu

Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki - Glorious Purpose - Disney+

Marvel Studios

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? - Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things - Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab - Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola - Bowango - CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris - The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover - Scents & Sensibility - French Revolution - Netflix

MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks - Trust The Process - HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building - True Crime - Hulu

20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! - Schmigadoon! - Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso - Beard After Hours - Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al - Kiss/Maach - Divorce/Talaq - Sock/Jeraab - CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show - Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Colbert's "Lord Of The Rings" Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History - CBS - CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye - Angel Gets Her Wings - Netflix - Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul's Drag Race - Catwalk - VH1 - World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live - Host: Kim Kardashian - NBC - SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS - Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes - ABC - Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent - NBC - Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Prime Video - Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - ABC - Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO/HBO Max - HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks - HBO/HBO Max - Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building - Hulu - 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+ - Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark - Netflix - MRC for Netflix

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance - Apple TV+ - Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things - Netflix - Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets - Showtime - SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick - Hulu - 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout - Hulu - Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna - Netflix - A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy - Hulu - Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls - Prime Video - Amazon Studios

Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. - Netflix - Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Queer Eye - Netflix - Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul's Drag Race - VH1 - World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef - Bravo - Magical Elves

Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! - Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC - NBC - Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars - Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy - ABC - BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars - Routine: Be Alive - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Routine: Opening - Prime Video - Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into... The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough - Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" - ABC - Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television

Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria - Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath - Routine: The Pain Killer - Prime Video - Amazon Studios

Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter - Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy's Featured Performance/Songbird - BET+ - Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media

Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! - Routines: Corn Puddin' / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart - Apple TV+ - Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas - Routines: It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us - The Roku Channel - Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive - Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep - CBS - Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners - The Wedding Of Dan And Louise - ABC - Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father - Pilot - Hulu - 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta - Three Slaps - FX - FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry - starting now - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish - Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See - Freeform - ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks - The Click - HBO/HBO Max - Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure - Reunited, Okay?! - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll - Nowhen - Netflix - Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix

Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria - The Theater And Its Double - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki - Lamentis - Disney+ - Marvel Studios

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? - Prime Video - Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark - A Hard Way To Go - Netflix - MRC for Netflix

Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game - Stick To The Team - Netflix - Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - Pieces Of A Man - HBO/HBO Max - HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick - Breakthrough Pain - Hulu - 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 - 1883 - Paramount+ - Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 - Lightning Yellow Hair - Paramount+ - Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit - Will - STARZ - UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight - Asylum - Disney+ - Marvel Studios

Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven - Wheel Of Fire - HBO/HBO Max - HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography