ART Hosts Student Matinee Performance With Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris

On Wednesday November 19th, the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis hosted a special student matinee performance on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

As part of the production’s ART & Process Education Fund, a theater arts education initiative aimed at expanding access to theater for underserved NYC public school teen audiences, the show hosted students from Title 1 and public high schools located throughout the five boroughs and held a talkback following the performance with the three stars.

The ART & Process program has given the opportunity for these students to not only attend a performance of ART but also allow them to participate in specially designed educational experiences that explore the themes, creative process, and cultural significance of the play and the process of remounting this show on Broadway.

“Nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing my work spark the interest of young people. Being appreciated by a new generation is like a certificate of validity,” said Yasmina Reza, Tony Award winning playwright of the production. “I warmly thank all those who made this afternoon on Broadway possible.”

The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. ART will run for a strictly limited, 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.