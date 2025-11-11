ART on Broadway Enters Final Six Weeks of Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play ART, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis will play its final six weeks as scheduled, ending its strictly limited run on Sunday, December 21, 2025. ART officially opened Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

The first-ever Broadway revival of ART stars Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris.

Standbys for the production include Michael Oberholtzer, Howard W. Overshown and Harry Smith. The design team includes David Rockwell (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design) and Kid Harpoon (Original Music). 101 Productions, Ltd serves as Executive Producer/General Manager with casting by Jim Carnahan.

What begins as a witty debate about aesthetics and taste quickly spirals into a battle of egos, grievances, and simmering resentments. At just 100 minutes, ART is minimalist in form but maximalist in laughs, offering a sharp, moving exploration of how—and whether—friendship can survive honesty.