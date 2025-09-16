 tracker
Review Roundup: ART Opens On Broadway Starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris

The first Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning comedy plays a strictly limited 17-week engagement at the Music Box Theatre.

Sep. 16, 2025
Tonight, the first-ever Broadway revival of ART by Yasmina Reza officially opens at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris as three longtime friends whose bond is tested when one of them invests in an outrageously expensive, all-white painting.

What begins as a witty debate about aesthetics and taste quickly spirals into a battle of egos, grievances, and simmering resentments. At just 100 minutes, ART is minimalist in form but maximalist in laughs, offering a sharp, moving exploration of how—and whether—friendship can survive honesty.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1998, ART won the Tony Award for Best Play and has been produced worldwide in more than 30 languages.

Directed by Scott Ellis, the strictly limited engagement will run for 17 weeks only, through December 21, 2025.

Review Roundup: ART Opens On Broadway Starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris Image Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Although Art is not especially deep—Reza paints her characters in broad strokes but thin layers—it is solidly built for comedy, and all three men are armed with effective one-liners as their mutual exasperation builds to a climax. With his raspy voice and commanding physical presence, Cannavale is less waspish than the usual Marc, but his bluster hides a core of hurt feelings; this plays nicely off Harris’s self-satisfied but prickly and defensive Serge. It is Corden, however, who dominates the stage and the audience’s affections. In part that’s because of how the part is written—Yvan is more emotional than the others, and Alfred Molina likewise ran off with the original—but it also demonstrates Corden’s enormous comedic talents as a stage actor. The ingratiating quality that can sometimes cloy on television is a perfect match for Yvan’s desperate eagerness to please, and Corden spins it into comic gold.

Review Roundup: ART Opens On Broadway Starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris Image
Average Rating: 60.0%


