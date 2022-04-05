AMERICAN BUFFALO Announces Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

American Buffalo has announced its digital lottery and rush ticket policies! Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's play, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre).

AMERICAN BUFFALO Telecharge Digital Lottery

The digital lottery provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the lottery from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 9am and 3pm may purchase up to two tickets for $35* each. The digital lottery is available at: https://americanbuffalonyc.com/american-buffalo-lottery/.

AMERICAN BUFFALO Rush Tickets

Each day beginning at 9:00am, a limited amount of rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets are sold exclusively by TodayTix for $35*. To gain access to rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Mobile rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

*Service fees may apply to both sites.

AMERICAN BUFFALO began previews on March 22 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) and will officially open on Thursday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play and officially established David Mamet as one of the major new playwrights of the second half the 20th century. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production. The play was subsequently revived off-Broadway in 1981, on Broadway in 1983 and off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2000.

AMERICAN BUFFALO begins preview performances tonight Tuesday, March 22, 2022 with an official opening set for Thursday, April 14, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway (235 W 50th Street).

Ben Brantley of The New York Times hails it as, "David Mamet's most affecting and gripping play," and Frank Rich of The New York Times declares, "American Buffalo is one of the best American plays of the last decade."

Writing in The New Yorker, John Lahr said, "David Mamet belongs in the pantheon of this century's great dramatists... American Buffalo, is his masterpiece."

The creative team for the production includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design) and Telsey + Company (Casting).

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFOUR Productions, Spencer Ross with Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Gemini Theatrical, Suna Said Maslin, Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization.