Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH Wins 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that English, by Sanaz Toossi has won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris and The Far Country by Lloyd Suh.

The world premiere of English opened in February 2022 as a co-production between Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company.

Two words set in motion award-winning playwright Sanaz Toossi's intricate and profound New York debut: "English Only." This is the mantra that rules one classroom in Iran, where four adult students are preparing for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Chasing fluency through a maze of word games, listening exercises, and show-and-tell sessions, they hope that one day, English will make them whole. But it might be splitting them each in half.

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911. A portion of his bequest was used to found the School of Journalism in 1912 and to establish the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.

The 19-member Pulitzer Board is composed of leading journalists or news executives from media outlets across the U.S., as well as five academics or persons in the arts. The dean of Columbia's journalism school and the administrator of the prizes are non-voting members. The chair rotates annually to the most senior member or members.

Past Pulitzer Prize winners include:

2022- Fat Ham, by James Ijames

2021- The Hot Wing King, by Katori Hall

2020- A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson

2019- Fairview, by Jackie Sibblies Drury

2018- Cost of Living, by Martyna Majok

2017- Sweat, by Lynn Nottage

2016- Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

2015- Between Riverside and Crazy, by Stephen Adly Guirgis

2014- The Flick, by Annie Baker

2013- Disgraced, by Ayad Akhtar

2012- Water by the Spoonful, by Quiara Alegría Hudes

2011- Clybourne Park, by Bruce Norris

2010- Next to Normal, by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey

2009- Ruined, by Lynn Nottage

2008- August: Osage County, by Tracy Letts

2007- Rabbit Hole, by David Lindsay-Abaire

2005- Doubt, a parable, by John Patrick Shanley

2004- I Am My Own Wife, by Doug Wright

2003- Anna in the Tropics, by Nilo Cruz

2002- Topdog/Underdog, by Suzan-Lori Parks

2001- Proof, by David Auburn

2000- Dinner With Friends, by Donald Margulies

1999- Wit, by Margaret Edson

1998- How I Learned to Drive, by Paula Vogel

1996- Rent, by Jonathan Larson

1995- The Young Man From Atlanta, by Horton Foote

1994- Three Tall Women, by Edward Albee

1993- Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, by Tony Kushner

1992- The Kentucky Cycle, by Robert Schenkkan

1991- Lost in Yonkers, by Neil Simon

1990- The Piano Lesson, by August Wilson

1989- The Heidi Chronicles, by Wendy Wasserstein

1988- Driving Miss Daisy, by Alfred Uhry

1987- Fences, by August Wilson

1985- Sunday in the Park With George, by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine

1984- Glengarry Glen Ross, by David Mamet

1983- Night, Mother, by Marsha Norman

1982- A Soldier's Play, by Charles Fuller

1981- Crimes of the Heart, by Beth Henley

1980- Talley's Folly, by Lanford Wilson

1979- Buried Child, by Sam Shepard

1978- The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn

1977- The Shadow Box, by Michael Cristofer

1976- A Chorus Line, by Michael Bennett

1975- Seascape, by Edward Albee

1973- That Championship Season, by Jason Miller

1971- The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds, by Paul Zindel

1970- No Place To Be Somebody, by Charles Gordone

1969- The Great White Hope, by Howard Sackler

1967- A Delicate Balance, by Edward Albee

1965- The Subject Was Roses, by Frank D. Gilroy

1962- How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, by Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows

1961- All The Way Home, by Tad Mosel

1960- Fiorello!, by Jerome Weidman, George Abbott, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick

1959- J. B., by Archibald MacLeish

1958- Look Homeward, Angel, by Ketti Frings

1957- Long Day's Journey Into Night, by Eugene O'Neill

1956- Diary of Anne Frank, by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich

1955- Cat on A Hot Tin Roof, by Tennessee Williams

1954- The Teahouse of the August Moon, by John Patrick

1953- Picnic, by William Inge

1952- The Shrike, by Joseph Kramm

1950- South Pacific, by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

1949- Death of a Salesman, by Arthur Miller

1948- A Streetcar Named Desire, by Tennessee Williams

1946- State of the Union, by Russel Crouse and Howard Lindsay

1945- Harvey, by Mary Chase

1943- The Skin of Our Teeth, by Thornton Wilder

1941- There Shall Be No Night, by Robert E. Sherwood

1940- The Time of Your Life, by William Saroyan

1939- Abe Lincoln in Illinois, by Robert E. Sherwood

1938- Our Town, by Thornton Wilder

1937- You Can't Take It With You, by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman

1936- Idiots Delight, by Robert E. Sherwood

1935- The Old Maid, by Zoe Akins

1934- Men in White, by Sidney Kingsley

1933- Both Your Houses, by Maxwell Anderson

1932- Of Thee I Sing, by George S. Kaufman, Morrie Ryskind and Ira Gershwin

1931- Alison's House, by Susan Glaspell

1930- The Green Pastures, by Marc Connelly

1929- Street Scene, by Elmer L. Rice

1928- Strange Interlude, by Eugene O'Neill

1927- In Abraham's Bosom, by Paul Green

1926- Craig's Wife, by George Kelly

1925- They Knew What They Wanted, by Sidney Howard

1924- Hell-Bent Fer Heaven, by Hatcher Hughes

1923- Icebound, by Owen Davis

1922- Anna Christie, by Eugene O'Neill

1921- Miss Lulu Bett, by Zona Gale

1920- Beyond the Horizon, by Eugene O'Neill

1918- Why Marry?, by Jesse Lynch Williams