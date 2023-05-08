LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

No award was given for best musical.  The selections were made at the organization’s 87th annual voting meeting.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 2 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 4 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Bruce Norris's Downstate best play of the 2022-23 season. The award for best foreign play went to Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. No award was given for best musical. The selections were made at the organization's 87th annual voting meeting.

The awards, which will be presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22, include a cash prize of $2,500 for Best Play and $1,000 for Best Foreign Play, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Special citations were awarded to the Broadway revival of Parade, to playwright Adrienne Kennedy for lifetime achievement, and to La Mama Experimental Theatre Club for ongoing achievement in Off-Off Broadway theater.

Downstate, written by Bruce Norris and directed by Pam McKinnon, had its New York premiere on November 15, 2022, at Playwrights Horizons; it closed January 7, 2023. The play had its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in October 2018.

Leopoldstadt, written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Patrick Marber, had its American premiere on October 2, 2023, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre where it currently plays. The play had its world premiere in January 2020 at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 20 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Adam Feldman, theater critic and editor for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Joe Dziemianowicz serves as vice president; Zachary Stewart is treasurer.

In addition to Feldman, Dziemianowicz and Stewart, the members of the New York Drama Critics' Circle are David Barbour, David Cote, Vinson Cunningham, Greg Evans, David Finkle, Elysa Gardner, Robert Hofler, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Soraya Nadia McDonald, Johnny Oleksinski, Frank Scheck, Helen Shaw, David Sheward, Marilyn Stasio, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman. Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Christopher Kelly, Brian Scott Lipton, David Rooney, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin and Linda Winer.

For more information on the New York Drama Critics' Circle, please visit www.dramacritics.org. A full breakdown of this year's voting will be posted tonight on the organization's website.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees! Photo
Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees!

On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski was on hand to capture portraits of each of them on their big day!

Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Live at 3pm! Photo
Video: Who Will Win the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama? Live at 3pm!

The Pulitzer Prize Board will present the 2023 award winners for Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music. Who will win this year? Tune in right here at 3pm to watch the announcement live!

Sanaz Toossis ENGLISH Wins 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Photo
Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH Wins 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that English, by Sanaz Toossi has won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris and The Far Country by Lloyd Suh.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

The 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were given last night, May 7, to recipients in 15 categories, with four honorary awards also bestowed. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!


More Hot Stories For You

GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut ProductionGREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel AwardsWOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle AwardsLEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in JuneLIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Videos

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU