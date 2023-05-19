Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards

Today, May 19, the best of Broadway gathers to celebrate the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City). Winners will be announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley, The Steering Committee is Chaired by Townsend Teague and includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.

BroadwayWorld will be updating the list if winners live. Winners will be marked: **WINNER**

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE BANDAGED PLACE
COST OF LIVING
DARK DISABLED STORIES
DOWNSTATE
ELYRIA
FAT HAM
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
LEOPOLDSTADT **WINNER**
LIFE OF PI
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
PRIMA FACIE
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES
SUMMER, 1976

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A DOLL'S HOUSE **WINNER**
OHIO STATE MURDERS
HAMLET/ORESTEIA
THE PIANO LESSON
A RAISIN IN THE SUN
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
WEDDING BAND: A LOVE/HATE STORY IN BLACK AND WHITE
WOLF PLAY

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
DREAMING ZENZILE
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT **WINNER**
TITANIQUE
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
WISE CHILDREN'S WUTHERING HEIGHTS

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Bob Fosse'S DANCIN'
CAMELOT
INTO THE WOODS **WINNER**
A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
PARADE
1776
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities
Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window **WINNER**
Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
David Mendizábal, the bandaged place
Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White
Dustin Wills, Wolf Play

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl In Danger
Lear deBessonet, Into The Woods **WINNER**
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Bartlett Sher, Camelot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street **WINNER**
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place
Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story In Black And White
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Marylouise Burke, Epiphany
D'Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger
Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play
Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile
David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt
Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick
Laura Linney, Summer, 1976
Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol
Patina Miller, Into the Woods
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities
Alex Newell, Shucked
Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Phillipa Soo, Camelot
Marcel Spears, Fat Ham
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
John Douglas Thompson, Endgame
Anna Uzele, New York, New York
John David Washington, The Piano Lesson
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
David Zayas, Cost of Living

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Danny Burstein, Pictures From Home
Norbert Leo Butz, Cornelia Street
Kathleen Chalfant, The Year of Magical Thinking
Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Bebe Neuwirth, The Bedwetter
Ben Platt, Parade

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

(previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater - André De Shields

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Lear deBessonet
Contribution to the Theater - The Drama Book Shop

The Gratitude Award - Darin Oduyoye

IMPORTANT NOTES

With its announcement of a Broadway transfer, the revival of Merrily We Roll Along postponed consideration to next season. Kimberly Akimbo was considered last season for its Off-Broadway run, prior to the Broadway transfer.

The production of Cost of Living, having originated Off-Broadway prior to the pandemic and substantially similar in production elements, including its principal producer, was deemed a transfer by the Eligibility Committee and was eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play category.

The productions of Between Riverside and Crazy, The Thanksgiving Play, and Wolf Play, deemed materially different from their pre-pandemic productions, including different producing entities, were considered revivals and are eligible for Outstanding Revival of a Play.



