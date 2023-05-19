Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards

Today, May 19, the best of Broadway gathers to celebrate the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City). Winners will be announced in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley, The Steering Committee is Chaired by Townsend Teague and includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.

BroadwayWorld will be updating the list if winners live. Winners will be marked: **WINNER**

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE BANDAGED PLACE

COST OF LIVING

DARK DISABLED STORIES

DOWNSTATE

ELYRIA

FAT HAM

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

LEOPOLDSTADT **WINNER**

LIFE OF PI

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

PRIMA FACIE

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES

SUMMER, 1976

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A DOLL'S HOUSE **WINNER**

OHIO STATE MURDERS

HAMLET/ORESTEIA

THE PIANO LESSON

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

WEDDING BAND: A LOVE/HATE STORY IN BLACK AND WHITE

WOLF PLAY

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

& JULIET

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

DREAMING ZENZILE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

SHUCKED

SOME LIKE IT HOT **WINNER**

TITANIQUE

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

WISE CHILDREN'S WUTHERING HEIGHTS

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Bob Fosse'S DANCIN'

CAMELOT

INTO THE WOODS **WINNER**

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

PARADE

1776

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities

Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window **WINNER**

Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

David Mendizábal, the bandaged place

Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Dustin Wills, Wolf Play

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl In Danger

Lear deBessonet, Into The Woods **WINNER**

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Bartlett Sher, Camelot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street **WINNER**

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place

Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story In Black And White

Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson

Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Marylouise Burke, Epiphany

D'Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger

Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play

Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile

David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt

Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick

Laura Linney, Summer, 1976

Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Patina Miller, Into the Woods

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities

Alex Newell, Shucked

Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Phillipa Soo, Camelot

Marcel Spears, Fat Ham

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

John Douglas Thompson, Endgame

Anna Uzele, New York, New York

John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

David Zayas, Cost of Living

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Danny Burstein, Pictures From Home

Norbert Leo Butz, Cornelia Street

Kathleen Chalfant, The Year of Magical Thinking

Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Bebe Neuwirth, The Bedwetter

Ben Platt, Parade

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

(previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater - André De Shields

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Lear deBessonet

Contribution to the Theater - The Drama Book Shop

The Gratitude Award - Darin Oduyoye

IMPORTANT NOTES

With its announcement of a Broadway transfer, the revival of Merrily We Roll Along postponed consideration to next season. Kimberly Akimbo was considered last season for its Off-Broadway run, prior to the Broadway transfer.

The production of Cost of Living, having originated Off-Broadway prior to the pandemic and substantially similar in production elements, including its principal producer, was deemed a transfer by the Eligibility Committee and was eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play category.

The productions of Between Riverside and Crazy, The Thanksgiving Play, and Wolf Play, deemed materially different from their pre-pandemic productions, including different producing entities, were considered revivals and are eligible for Outstanding Revival of a Play.