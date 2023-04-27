SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards
The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on June 6, 2023.
Nominations for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today and the full list of nominees is available below.
In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2022-2023 New York theater season, with the Drama Desk cut-off being April 26, 2023. Only shows with 21 or more unique performances are eligible.
In determining eligibility of productions with recent Off-Broadway runs in prior seasons, the nominating committee considered only those elements that constituted new work. These productions included A Child's Christmas in Wales, Ain't No Mo', Between Riverside and Crazy, Catch as Catch Can, Cost of Living, Dog Man: The Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, KPOP, The Thanksgiving Play, Wolf Play, and Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom.
Additional productions on and Off Broadway deemed not eligible as they were considered in their entirety in prior seasons included A Sherlock Carol, Cheek to Cheek, Fiddler on the Roof, Hitler's Tasters, Just for Us, Take Me Out, The Jungle, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Winnie the Pooh.
Winners will be announced the week of May 29 and the Awards will be presented during a ceremony at Sardi's (234 West 44th Street) on Tuesday, June 6 from 3:00 - 6:00PM.
The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.
In accordance with a decision by the Drama Desk board of directors, this year all performance categories will be gender-free, as they were for the first 19 years of the awards' existence. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.
Each of these categories has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and voters will cast two votes for each category. These categories will also have two winners each. If there is a tie, there may be more than two winners in a category.
What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awardshonor all aspects of New York's professional theater.
"Congratulations to the nominees of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards!," said Commissioner Anne del Castillo of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. "These long-standing awards celebrate the tremendous talent of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway, both on stage and behind the scenes, as voted on by an esteemed group of critics, journalists and publishers who cover the NYC theatre industry."
The 2022-2023 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance: UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Dan Dinero (Theatre is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Margaret Hall (Playbill) and Charles Wright, Drama Desk co-president, ex-officio.
2023 DRAMA DESK NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Play
A Case for the Existence of God, by Samuel D. Hunter, Signature Theatre
Fat Ham, by James Ijames, The Public Theater and National Black Theatre
Leopoldstadt, by Tom Stoppard
Love, by Alexander Zeldin, Park Avenue Armory
Prima Facie, by Suzie Miller
Wish You Were Here, by Sanaz Toossi, Playwrights Horizons
Outstanding Musical
& Juliet
Between the Lines
F*ck7thGrade, The Wild Project
Shucked
Some Like it Hot
White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Outstanding Revival of a Play
A Raisin in the Sun, The Public Theater
Death of a Salesman
Endgame, Irish Repertory Theatre
The Piano Lesson
Ohio State Murders
Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Into the Woods
Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Parade
Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Kyle Beltran, A Case for the Existence of God, Signature Theatre
Will Brill, A Case for the Existence of God, Signature Theatre
Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Denise Manning, Amani, National Black Theatre and Rattlestick Theater
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
John Douglas Thompson, Endgame, Irish Repertory Theatre
Kara Young, Twelfth Night, The Classical Theatre of Harlem
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Nicholas Barasch, The Butcher Boy, Irish Repertory Theatre
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Andrew Burnap, Camelot
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Andrew Durand, Shucked
Callum Francis, Kinky Boots, Stage 42
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile, New York Theatre Workshop
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Anna Uzele, New York, New York
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Emily Bergl, Good Night, Oscar
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Amelda Brown, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Ray Fisher, The Piano Lesson
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate, Playwrights Horizons
Francis Guinan, Downstate, Playwrights Horizons
Nick Holder, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brian Quijada, Wolf Play, MCC Theater and Soho Rep
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Brooklyn Academy of Music
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot
Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Mark Jacoby, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Alex Newell, Shucked
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods
Mare Winningham, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Zi Alikhan, On That Day in Amsterdam, Primary Stages
Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman
Adam Meggido, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Alexander Zeldin, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Jeff Calhoun, Between the Lines
John Doyle, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along, New York Theatre Workshop
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Outstanding Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Tislarm Bouie, the bandaged place
Edgar Godineaux, The Harder They Come, The Public Theater
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Outstanding Music
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Michael R. Jackson, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Tom Kitt and AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal designer), Almost Famous
Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, Between the Lines
The Kilbanes, Weightless, WP Theater
Outstanding Lyrics
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Michael R. Jackson, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, Atlantic Theater Company
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique
David West Read, & Juliet
Outstanding Orchestrations
Bruce Coughlin, A Man of No Importance, Classic Stage Company
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot
Kenny Seymour, The Harder They Come, The Public Theater
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Outstanding Music in a Play
Ben Edelman, Zane Pais, and Sinan Refik Zafar, Letters from Max, a ritual, Signature Theatre
Mauricio Escamilla, the bandaged place, Roundabout Theatre Company
Suzan-Lori Parks, Plays for the Plague Year, The Public Theater
Ian Ross, Wuthering Heights, St. Ann's Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre
Daniel Schlosberg, Montag, Soho Rep
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play
Jason Ardizzone-West, Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
Beowulf Boritt, Ohio State Murders
dots, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Tim Hatley, Life of Pi
Natasha Jenkins, Love, Park Avenue Armory
John McDermott, Chains, Mint Theater Company
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
David Korins, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Scott Pask, Shucked
Walt Spangler and Brendan McCann (production props), Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Michael Yeargan, Camelot
Outstanding Costume Design of a Play
Kara Branch, According to the Chorus, New Light Theater Project
Enver Chakartash, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Qween Jean, Wedding Band, Theatre for a New Audience
Sarah Laux, Wish You Were Here, Playwright Horizons
Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'
Roberto Surace, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot
Tilly Grimes, Shucked
Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Anita Yavich, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, Epiphany, Lincoln Center Theater
Jiyoun Chang, The Far Country, Atlantic Theater Company
Natasha Chivers and Willie Williams (video), Prima Facie
Allen Lee Hughes, Ohio State Murders
Cha See, On That Day in Amsterdam, Primary Stages
Japhy Weideman, The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Jeff Croiter, Only Gold, MCC Theater
Heather Gilbert, Parade
David Grill, Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Projection and Video Design
Simon Baker, Wuthering Heights, St. Ann's Warehouse, Wise Children, and National Theatre
Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Caite Hevner, Between the Lines, Tony Kiser Theater
Josh Higgason, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater
Nicholas Hussong, On That Day in Amsterdam, Primary Stages
Johnny Moreno, Public Obscenities, Soho Rep and NAATCO
Outstanding Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, Ohio State Murders
Tom Gibbons, Hamlet, Park Avenue Armory
Josh Anio Grigg, Love, Park Avenue Armory
Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger, You Will Get Sick, Roundabout Theatre Company
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House
Mikaal Sulaiman, Fat Ham, The Public Theater and National Black Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Almost Famous
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
John Shivers, Shucked
Joanna Lynne Staub, Weightless, WP Theater
Jon Weston, Parade
Outstanding Wig and Hair
Campbell Young Associates, Almost Famous
Cookie Jordan, The Piano Lesson
Mia M. Neal, Ain't No Mo'
Earon Nealey, Twelfth Night, The Classical Theatre of Harlem
Mitsuteru Okuyama, Chushingura 47 Ronin
Luc Verschueren, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Outstanding Solo Performance
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
David Greenspan, Four Saints in Three Acts, Lucille Lortel Theatre
Jessica Hendy, Walking With Bubbles, AMT Theater
Anthony Rapp, Without You
Tracy Thorne, Jack Was Kind, Irish Repertory Theatre
Unique Theatrical Experience
Asi Wind's Inner Circle
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Plays for the Plague Year, The Public Theater
Zephyr, Cirque Mechanics at The New Victory Theater
Outstanding Fight Choreography
B.H. Barry, Camelot
Rocio Mendez, Día Y Noche, LAByrinth Theater Company
Rocio Mendez, How to Defend Yourself, New York Theatre Workshop
Unkledave's Fight-House, soft, MCC Theater
Outstanding Adaptation
A Doll's House, by Amy Herzog
Arden of Faversham, by Jeffrey Hatcher and Kathryn Walat, Red Bull Theater
black odyssey, by Marcus Gardley, Classic Stage Company
Oresteia, by Robert Icke, Park Avenue Armory
Wuthering Heights, by Emma Rice, St. Ann's Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre
Outstanding Puppetry
John Leader, Wuthering Heights, St. Ann's Warehouse, Wise Children, National Theatre
James Ortiz (design), Kennedy Kanagawa (as Milky White), Into the Woods
Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Kirjan Waage, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, Wakka Wakka and Nordland Visual Theatre at 59E59
SPECIAL AWARDS
Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award
Stephen McKinley Henderson has been bringing in-depth, gripping portrayals of memorable characters to the stage for over four decades. With his return to Broadway this season as Pops in Between Riverside and Crazy, which the Drama Desk previously nominated in 2015, this year's Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award marks Henderson's role in this powerful production as a celebration of his brilliant career.
Ensemble Award
The cast of Soho Rep's Public Obscenities - Tashnuva Anan, Abrar Haque, Golam Sarwar Harun, Gargi Mukherjee, NaFis, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Debashis Roy Chowdhury - embodied the transnational world of Shayok Misha Chowdhury's bilingual play with memorable authenticity, remarkable specificity, and extraordinary warmth.
Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award
From his standout performance in american (tele)visions, to writing and performing the autobiographical Dark Disabled Stories, Ryan J. Haddad's work this season has expanded on and interrogated what the idea of "accessibility" really means. Whether riding a shopping cart like a throne, or relating his experiences on a "gay, pink bus," Haddad shared with audiences an unabashed queer fabulosity that was both unforgettable and deeply human.
Productions with multiple nominations:
Shucked: 12
Some Like it Hot: 8
Into the Woods: 6
New York, New York: 6
Life of Pi: 5
Love: 5
Merrily We Roll Along: 5
Ohio State Murders: 5
The Piano Lesson: 5
White Girl in Danger: 5
A Doll's House: 4
A Man of No Importance: 4
Between the Lines: 4
Camelot: 4
Death of a Salesman: 4
Only Gold: 4
Parade: 4
Public Obscenities: 4
Sweeney Todd: 4
Wedding Band: 4
Wuthering Heights: 4
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical: 3
A Case for the Existence of God: 3
Almost Famous: 3
On That Day in Amsterdam: 3
Peter Pan Goes Wrong: 3
Prima Facie: 3
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical: 3
& Juliet: 2
Ain't No Mo': 2
Downstate: 2
Endgame: 2
Fat Ham: 2
Good Night, Oscar: 2
KPOP: 2
Leopoldstadt: 2
Plays for the Plague Year: 2
the bandaged place: 2
The Far Country: 2
The Harder They Come: 2
Twelfth Night: 2
Weightless: 2
Wish You Were Here: 2
