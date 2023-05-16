SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

The awards ceremony honoring the winners will take place on Thursday, May 25.
The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, is pleased to announce the winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season.
The awards ceremony honoring the winners will take place on Thursday, May 25 at 3:00PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center's New York Public Library for The Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC). Lauren Yarger serves as the ceremony's executive producer.
Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad.
As previously announced, this is the first season with newly reconstructed acting categories, which have removed gender specifications, and been expanded to separately include off-Broadway performers. In the previous configuration, actors in Broadway and off-Broadway productions had been nominated together in the same category.
Led by its current president David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating) and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating).
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
New York, New York
Shucked
**Some Like It Hot**
Good Night, Oscar
**Leopoldstadt**
Life of Pi
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Summer, 1976
The Bedwetter
Between the Lines
**The Harder They Come**
Only Gold
Without You
Becomes a Woman
A Case for the Existence of God
Chester Bailey
**Downstate**
Letters from Max, a ritual
Dark Disabled Stories by Ryan J. Haddad
Epiphany by Brian Watkins
**Fat Ham by James Ijames**
Wolf Play by Hansol Jung
You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz
Death of a Salesman
Endgame
Ohio State Murders
**Topdog/Underdog**
Wedding Band
A Man of No Importance
Into the Woods
Merrily We Roll Along
**Parade**
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Micaela Diamond - Parade
**J. Harrison Ghee - Some Like It Hot**
Caroline Innerbichler - Shucked
Colton Ryan - New York, New York
Anna Uzele - New York, New York
Kevin Del Aguila - Some Like It Hot
Julia Lester - Into the Woods
**Alex Newell - Shucked**
NaTasha Yvette Williams - Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe - & Juliet
Hiran Abeysekera - Life of Pi
Jessica Chastain - A Doll's House
Corey Hawkins - Topdog/Underdog
**Sean Hayes - Good Night, Oscar**
Audra McDonald - Ohio State Murders
Danielle Brooks - The Piano Lesson
Sharon D Clarke - Death of a Salesman
Michael Potts - The Piano Lesson
**Brandon Uranowitz - Leopoldstadt**
David Zayas - Cost of Living
Ephraim Birney - Chester Bailey
Brittany Bradford - Wedding Band
Marylouise Burke - Epiphany
**Bill Irwin - Endgame**
Emma Pfitzer Price - Becomes a Woman
Veanne Cox - Wedding Band
Glenn Davis - Downstate
**K. Todd Freeman - Downstate**
Francis Guinan - Downstate
Susanna Guzman - Downstate
Nicholas Barasch - The Butcher Boy
Callum Francis - Kinky Boots
**Jonathan Groff - Merrily We Roll Along**
Natey Jones - The Harder They Come
Marla Mindelle - Titanique
Vicki Lewis - Between the Lines
**Lindsay Mendez - Merrily We Roll Along**
Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along
A.J. Shively - A Man of No Importance
Mare Winningham - A Man of No Importance
Mike Birbiglia - The Old Man & the Pool
**Jodie Comer - Prima Facie**
Jefferson Mays - A Christmas Carol
Sam Morrison - Sugar Daddy
Anthony Rapp - Without You
Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel - Between the Lines
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally - Shucked
John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Lin-Manuel Miranda - New York, New York
Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman - The Bedwetter
**Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman - Some Like It Hot**
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli - Titanique
**Robert Horn - Shucked**
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin - Some Like it Hot
Suzan-Lori Parks - The Harder They Come
David West Read - & Juliet
Jason Ardizzone-West - Wedding Band
John Lee Beatty - Epiphany
**Beowulf Boritt - New York, New York**
Mimi Lien - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Simon Scullion - Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Dede Ayite - Topdog/Underdog
**Gregg Barnes - Some Like it Hot**
Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Leopoldstadt
Paloma Young - & Juliet
Donna Zakowska - New York, New York
Neil Austin - Leopoldstadt
Ken Billington - New York, New York
Ben Stanton - A Christmas Carol
Natasha Katz - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
**Tim Lutkin - Life of Pi**
John Gromada - Jasper
Kai Harada - New York, New York
Daniel Kluger - Epiphany
André Pluess - Good Night, Oscar
**Joshua D. Reid - A Christmas Carol**
Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt - New York, New York
**Andrzej Goulding - Life of Pi**
Lucy Mackinnon - A Christmas Carol
Isaac Madge - Leopoldstadt
Sven Ortel - Parade
**Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen - Some Like It Hot**
Sam Davis and Daryl Waters - New York, New York
Jason Howland - Shucked
Dominic Fallacaro and Bill Sherman - & Juliet
Jonathan Tunick - Merrily We Roll Along
**Michael Arden - Parade**
Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along
Casey Nicholaw - Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien - Shucked
Susan Stroman - New York, New York
Andy Blankenbuehler - Only Gold
Edgar Godineaux - The Harder They Come
Casey Nicholaw - Some Like It Hot
**Susan Stroman - New York, New York**
Jennifer Weber - & Juliet
Kenny Leon - Topdog/Underdog
Pam MacKinnon - Downstate
**Patrick Marber - Leopoldstadt**
Adam Meggido - Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Max Webster - Life of Pi
To B.H. Barry, one of the world's foremost fight directors, in recognition of a distinguished six-decade career capped off with Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
5 - Some Like It Hot
3 - Leopoldstadt
2 - Downstate
2 - Life of Pi
2 - Merrily We Roll Along
2 - New York, New York
2 - Parade
2 - Shucked
1 - A Christmas Carol
1 - Endgame
1 - Fat Ham
1 - Good Night, Oscar
1 - Prima Facie
1 - The Harder They Come
1 - Topdog/Underdog
The Broadway productions considered in full during this cycle are (in order of opening) Macbeth, The Kite Runner, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt, 1776, Death of a Salesman, The Piano Lesson, Topdog/Underdog, Walking with Ghosts, Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool, & Juliet, A Christmas Carol, KPOP, A Beautiful Noise, Ohio State Murders, Some Like It Hot, The Collaboration, Pictures from Home, A Doll's House, Parade, Bob Fosse's Dancin', Bad Cinderella, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Life of Pi, Shucked, Fat Ham, Camelot, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Thanksgiving Play, Prima Facie, Good Night, Oscar, Summer, 1976, New York, New York, and The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.
Only new elements of Cost of Living, Kimberly Akimbo, Ain't No Mo', Between Riverside and Crazy, and Kinky Boots were considered.
