92NY to Host Third Coast Percussion and Simone Porter in STRUM, STRIKE, BEND

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Third Coast Percussion; Simone Porter, violin; Jlin, electronics: Strum, Strike, Bend in Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92NY, 1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128, on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available at https://www.92ny.org/event/third-coast-percussion-simone-porter-and-jlin.

A coterie of acclaimed musical explorers - the groundbreaking, Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion (TCP), violinist Simone Porter, and phenom electronic Music Composer, Jlin, a Pulitzer finalist for an earlier collaboration with TCP - unite for a spellbinding program of sonic discovery.

Their performance includes the world premiere of two new works by Jlin, whose music has been called "the sound of a far-out utopia" (Clash Music), written for and performed by TCP with Jlin creating mind-blowing music mixes in real time. Also featured are two works by the Grammy-winning Montgomery, including a transcription of a suite for her In Color, Lou Harrison's rarely performed tour-de-force violin and percussion concerto inspired by the Javanese gamelan, with Porter on violin, and more. A must-experience event by artists reimagining what a live classical concert can be.

Program

Jlin Please Be Still

Jessie Montgomery Lady Justice / Black Justice, The Song

Tigran Hamasyan Sonata For Percussion

Jessie Montgomery (arr. Sean Connors) Suite from In Color

Lou Harrison Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra

Jlin Premonition (world premiere; 92NY commission)

Jlin Fragmentation (world premiere; 92NY commission)

Third Coast Percussion (TCP) is Chicago's Grammy Award-winning percussion quartet and Grammy-nominated composer collective that made history as the first percussion ensemble to win the revered music award in the classical genre. To date, TCP has garnered seven total Grammy nominations, with the individual musicians receiving two additional nominations.

After marking its 20th anniversary in 2025, TCP continues its milestone celebrations with exciting and unexpected performances worldwide that "constantly redefine the classical music experience" (Forbes) and "push percussion in new directions, blurring musical boundaries and beguiling new listeners" (NPR), with a brilliantly varied sonic palette and "dazzling rhythmic workouts" (Pitchfork).

Representing "one of the most enterprising and creative ensembles working today" (WFMT), the artists of Third Coast Percussion are in-demand collaborators who have worked closely with a range of artists including choreographers Twyla Tharp, Lil Buck, and Jon Boogz; composer/performers Zakir Hussain, Jessie Montgomery, and Jlin; and composers Philip Glass, Missy Mazzoli, and Danny Elfman, among many others. The ensemble has been praised for the "rare power" (Washington Post) of its 30+ recordings, and its "inspirational sense of fun and curiosity" (Minnesota Star-Tribune).

The 2025/26 season takes TCP to performances in Chicago, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, as well as international dates in Serbia, Montenegro, Latvia, and France. They conduct residencies at Denison University in Ohio and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Alberta, Canada. TCP's new tour programs include 20th Anniversary commissions by Zakir Hussain, Jessie Montgomery, Tigran Hamasyan, and more.

Known for its devoted audience engagement, TCP has performed live in 42 states and 17 countries. The quartet has commissioned and premiered new works from Zakir Hussain, Jessie Montgomery, Philip Glass, Clarice Assad, Danny Elfman, and many more. Its recordings include 21 feature albums - including a Grammy-winning album of Steve Reich's works for percussion - and appearances on 14 additional collaborative releases. Its artists are also accomplished teachers who have developed a wealth of K-12 workshops and family programming, educational partnerships, and collaborations with Chicago institutions.

The four members of Third Coast Percussion (Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore) met while studying percussion at Northwestern University and formed the ensemble in 2005.

Violinist Simone Porter has been recognized as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, interpretive integrity, and vibrant communication. She has debuted with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Seattle and Pittsburgh Symphonies, and with a number of renowned conductors, including Stéphane Denève, Gustavo Dudamel, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Nicholas McGegan, Ludovic Morlot, Donald Runnicles, David Robertson, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Manfred Honeck, Louis Langrée and David Danzmayr. Simone made her professional solo debut at age 10 with the Seattle Symphony and her international debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at age 13. In March 2015, Porter was named a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Porter's recent seasons include extensive US touring with debuts and return to orchestras such as Colorado, North Carolina, St. Louis, Oregon, Nashville, Baltimore, Hawaii, Grand Rapids, Arkansas, Omaha, Quebec, Jacksonville and Westchester Symphonies, Erie Philharmonic, and Florida Orchestra. The 25/26 season begins with her return to the Oregon Symphony, where she will serve as Artist in Residence through the 27/28 season. Internationally, Simone has performed with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra with Gustavo Dudamel; the Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira; the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica; the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong; the Royal Northern Sinfonia; the Milton Keynes City Orchestra; Orquesta Clasica Santa Cecilia de la Fundacion Excelentia; the Opera de Marseille and at the Edinburgh Festival under the direction of Stéphane Denève.

Recent recital highlights include a tour in Spain and debuts at Celebrity Series in Boston and 92NY. Porter has appeared at festivals such as La Jolla Summerfest, Bay Chamber Music, Moab Music Festival, and Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival. February 2025 marked the release of her highly acclaimed first solo album ad tendo on the Bright Shiny Things label.

Raised in Seattle, Washington, Simone studied with Margaret Pressley as a recipient of the Dorothy Richard Starling Scholarship and was then admitted into the studio of the renowned pedagogue Robert Lipsett, with whom she studied at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.

Simone Porter performs on a 1740 Carlo Bergonzi violin made in Cremona Italy on generous loan from The Master's University, Santa Clarita, California.

Jlin (Jerrilynn Patton) has quickly become one of the most distinctive composers in America and one of the most influential women in electronic music. Jlin's thrilling, emotional, and multidimensional compositions have earned her praise as "one of the most forward-thinking contemporary composers in any genre" (Pitchfork) and a 2023 United States Artist award. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize nominee for Perspective, commissioned and performed by Third Coast Percussion. Her mini-album Perspective, featuring the original electronic versions of the suite, was released to critical acclaim on Planet Mu 2023.

Her much-lauded albums Dark Energy (2015) and Black Origami (2017) have been featured in "Best of" lists in The New York Times, The Wire, LA Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and Vogue. She has remixed works for major artists including Björk, Max Richter, Martin Gore (of Depeche Mode), Galya Bisengalieva, Marie Davidson, Nina Kraviz and Ben Frost.T

In the last decade, Jlin has been commissioned by the Kronos Quartet, Third Coast Percussion, the Pathos Quartet, legendary choreographers Wayne McGregor and Kyle Abraham, fashion designer Rick Owens and the visual artists Nick Cave and Kevin Beasley. Jlin has collaborated with contemporary artists including William Basinski, Dope Saint Jude, Holly Herndon, Zora Jones, and the late, iconic SOPHIE.

Her latest album, Akoma (Planet Mu), was released in March 2024 and features collaborations with Philip Glass, Björk and the Kronos Quartet.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.