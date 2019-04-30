2019 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!
The nominations are in! This Broadway season featured 37 productions, including 21 plays and 13 musicals and 3 special performances, and many of them earned more than a few nods this morning. Below, check out how each show fared individually in BroadwayWorld's list of nominations by show.
MUSICALS
Ain't Too Proud
Derrick Baskin - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Jeremy Pope - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ephraim Sykes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Best Musical
Beetlejuice
Best Musical
Alex Brightman - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
David Korins - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Scott Brown & Anthony King - Best Book of a Musical
The Cher Show
Stephanie J. Block - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Bob Mackie - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Hadestown
Best Musical
Eva Noblezada - Best Lead Actress in a Musical
Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell - Best Book of a Musical
Anaïs Mitchell - Best Original Score
André De Shields - Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Amber Gray - Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Michael Krass - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin - Best Direction of a Musical
David Neumann, Hadestown - Best Choreography
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Best Orchestrations
King Kong
Peter England - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Peter Mumford - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Kelli O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Warren Carlyle - Best Choreography
Larry Hochman - Best Orchestrations
Oklahoma!
Best Revival of a Musical
Damon Daunno - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Ali Stroker - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Mary Testa - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Laura Jellinek - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Drew Levy - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Daniel Fish - Best Direction of a Musical
Daniel Kluger - Best Orchestrations
The Prom
Best Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Caitlin Kinnunen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Beth Leavel - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin - Best Book of a Musical
Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin - Best Original Score
Casey Nicholaw - Best Direction of a Musical
Tootsie
Santino Fontana - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Robert Horn - Best Book of a Musical
David Yazbek - Best Original Score
Andy Grotelueschen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Sarah Stiles - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Scott Ellis - Best Direction of a Musical
Denis Jones - Best Choreography
Simon Hale - Best Orchestrations
Best Musical
PLAYS
All My Sons
Best Revival
Annette Bening - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Benjamin Walker - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Janet McTeer - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Toni-Leslie James - Best Costume Design of a Play
Boys in the Band
Best Revival of a Play
Robin De Jesús - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Burn This
Best Revival
Adam Driver - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Choir Boy
Best Play
Jeremy Pope - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Fitz Patton - Best Sound Design of a Play
Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography
The Ferryman
Paddy Considine - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Rob Howell - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell - Best Costume Design of a Play
Peter Mumford - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Nick Powell - Best Sound Design of a Play
Sam Mendes - Best Direction of a Play
Gary
Best Play
Kristine Nielsen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Julie White - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Santo Loquasto - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Ann Roth - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer - Best Lighting Design of a Play
George C. Wolfe - Best Direction of a Play
Hillary and Clinton
Laurie Metcalf - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Ink
Best Play
Bertie Carvel - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Bunny Christie - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Adam Cork - Best Sound Design of a Play
Rupert Goold - Best Direction of a Play
King Lear
Ruth Wilson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Network
Bryan Cranston - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Jan Versweyveld - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Eric Sleichim - Best Sound Design of a Play
Ivo van Hove - Best Direction of a Play
To Kill a Mockingbird
Jeff Daniels - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Adam Guettel - Best Original Score
Gideon Glick - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Miriam Buether - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Ann Roth - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jennifer Tipton - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Scott Lehrer - Best Sound Design of a Play
Bartlett Sher - Best Direction of a Play
Torch Song
Best Revival
Clint Ramos - Best Costume Design of a Play
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival
Elaine May - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Play
Heidi Schreck - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play