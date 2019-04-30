2019 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

2019 AWARDS SEASON
The nominations are in! This Broadway season featured 37 productions, including 21 plays and 13 musicals and 3 special performances, and many of them earned more than a few nods this morning. Below, check out how each show fared individually in BroadwayWorld's list of nominations by show.

Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.

MUSICALS

Ain't Too Proud

Derrick Baskin - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Jeremy Pope - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ephraim Sykes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Best Musical

Beetlejuice

Best Musical
Alex Brightman - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
David Korins - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Scott Brown & Anthony King - Best Book of a Musical

The Cher Show

Stephanie J. Block - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Bob Mackie - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Hadestown

Best Musical
Eva Noblezada - Best Lead Actress in a Musical
Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell - Best Book of a Musical
Anaïs Mitchell - Best Original Score
André De Shields - Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Amber Gray - Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Michael Krass - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin - Best Direction of a Musical
David Neumann, Hadestown - Best Choreography
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Best Orchestrations

King Kong

Peter England - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Peter Mumford - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Warren Carlyle - Best Choreography
Larry Hochman - Best Orchestrations

Oklahoma!

Best Revival of a Musical
Damon Daunno - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Ali Stroker - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Mary Testa - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Laura Jellinek - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Drew Levy - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Daniel Fish - Best Direction of a Musical
Daniel Kluger - Best Orchestrations

The Prom

Best Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Caitlin Kinnunen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Beth Leavel - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin - Best Book of a Musical
Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin - Best Original Score
Casey Nicholaw - Best Direction of a Musical

Tootsie

Santino Fontana - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Robert Horn - Best Book of a Musical
David Yazbek - Best Original Score
Andy Grotelueschen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Sarah Stiles - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Scott Ellis - Best Direction of a Musical
Denis Jones - Best Choreography
Simon Hale - Best Orchestrations
Best Musical

PLAYS

All My Sons

Best Revival
Annette Bening - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Benjamin Walker - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Janet McTeer - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Toni-Leslie James - Best Costume Design of a Play

Boys in the Band

Best Revival of a Play
Robin De Jesús - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Burn This
Best Revival
Adam Driver - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Choir Boy

Best Play
Jeremy Pope - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Fitz Patton - Best Sound Design of a Play
Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography

The Ferryman

Paddy Considine - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Rob Howell - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell - Best Costume Design of a Play
Peter Mumford - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Nick Powell - Best Sound Design of a Play
Sam Mendes - Best Direction of a Play

Gary

Best Play
Kristine Nielsen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Julie White - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Santo Loquasto - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Ann Roth - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer - Best Lighting Design of a Play
George C. Wolfe - Best Direction of a Play

Hillary and Clinton

Laurie Metcalf - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Ink

Best Play
Bertie Carvel - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Bunny Christie - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Adam Cork - Best Sound Design of a Play
Rupert Goold - Best Direction of a Play

King Lear

Ruth Wilson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Network

Bryan Cranston - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Jan Versweyveld - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Eric Sleichim - Best Sound Design of a Play
Ivo van Hove - Best Direction of a Play

To Kill a Mockingbird

Jeff Daniels - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Adam Guettel - Best Original Score
Gideon Glick - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Miriam Buether - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Ann Roth - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jennifer Tipton - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Scott Lehrer - Best Sound Design of a Play
Bartlett Sher - Best Direction of a Play

Torch Song

Best Revival
Clint Ramos - Best Costume Design of a Play

The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival
Elaine May - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Play
Heidi Schreck - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



