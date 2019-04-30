2019 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

The nominations are in! This Broadway season featured 37 productions, including 21 plays and 13 musicals and 3 special performances, and many of them earned more than a few nods this morning. Below, check out how each show fared individually in BroadwayWorld's list of nominations by show.

Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.

MUSICALS

Ain't Too Proud

Derrick Baskin - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Jeremy Pope - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ephraim Sykes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Musical

Beetlejuice

Best Musical

Alex Brightman - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

David Korins - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Scott Brown & Anthony King - Best Book of a Musical

The Cher Show

Stephanie J. Block - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Bob Mackie - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Hadestown

Best Musical

Eva Noblezada - Best Lead Actress in a Musical

Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell - Best Book of a Musical

Anaïs Mitchell - Best Original Score

André De Shields - Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Amber Gray - Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Michael Krass - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin - Best Direction of a Musical

David Neumann, Hadestown - Best Choreography

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Best Orchestrations

King Kong

Peter England - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Peter Mumford - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Warren Carlyle - Best Choreography

Larry Hochman - Best Orchestrations

Oklahoma!

Best Revival of a Musical

Damon Daunno - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Ali Stroker - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Mary Testa - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Laura Jellinek - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Drew Levy - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Daniel Fish - Best Direction of a Musical

Daniel Kluger - Best Orchestrations

The Prom

Best Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Caitlin Kinnunen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Beth Leavel - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin - Best Book of a Musical

Matthew Sklar & Chad Beguelin - Best Original Score

Casey Nicholaw - Best Direction of a Musical

Tootsie

Santino Fontana - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Robert Horn - Best Book of a Musical

David Yazbek - Best Original Score

Andy Grotelueschen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Sarah Stiles - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

William Ivey Long - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Scott Ellis - Best Direction of a Musical

Denis Jones - Best Choreography

Simon Hale - Best Orchestrations

Best Musical

PLAYS

All My Sons

Best Revival

Annette Bening - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Benjamin Walker - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Janet McTeer - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Toni-Leslie James - Best Costume Design of a Play

Boys in the Band

Best Revival of a Play

Robin De Jesús - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Burn This

Best Revival

Adam Driver - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Brandon Uranowitz - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Choir Boy

Best Play

Jeremy Pope - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Fitz Patton - Best Sound Design of a Play

Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography

The Ferryman

Paddy Considine - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Rob Howell - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell - Best Costume Design of a Play

Peter Mumford - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Nick Powell - Best Sound Design of a Play

Sam Mendes - Best Direction of a Play

Gary

Best Play

Kristine Nielsen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Julie White - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Santo Loquasto - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Ann Roth - Best Costume Design of a Play

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer - Best Lighting Design of a Play

George C. Wolfe - Best Direction of a Play

Hillary and Clinton

Laurie Metcalf - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Ink

Best Play

Bertie Carvel - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bunny Christie - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Adam Cork - Best Sound Design of a Play

Rupert Goold - Best Direction of a Play

King Lear

Ruth Wilson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Network

Bryan Cranston - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jan Versweyveld - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Eric Sleichim - Best Sound Design of a Play

Ivo van Hove - Best Direction of a Play

To Kill a Mockingbird

Jeff Daniels - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Adam Guettel - Best Original Score

Gideon Glick - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Miriam Buether - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Ann Roth - Best Costume Design of a Play

Jennifer Tipton - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Scott Lehrer - Best Sound Design of a Play

Bartlett Sher - Best Direction of a Play

Torch Song

Best Revival

Clint Ramos - Best Costume Design of a Play

The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival

Elaine May - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Play

Heidi Schreck - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play





