Rend Collective at Weidner Center To Be Rescheduled

Weidner Center has announced the cancellation of the Rend Collective this week. Read their statement below:

"The performance of Rend Collective Friday, March 13, 2020, has been canceled and we are working to reschedule.

In recognition of Governor Evers' statement earlier today and the Department of Health Services recommendation that all gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled or postponed, tomorrow evening's performance of Rend Collective is canceled. We are asking patrons to wait for further information while we work with the artist to find a new date to reschedule.

For more information about the State of Wisconsin's recommendation for large community events and mass gatherings check out this link: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm."





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You