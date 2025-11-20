Lesley Ann Warren to Join CLUE Screening at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of CLUE: The Movie, original film star Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlett) will travel to the Marcus Performing Arts Center for a special screening of the fan favorite film for one night only on March 3, 2026.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, November 21 at 12:00 p.m. VIP Meet and Greet packages are also available. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207. This show can also be included in a Build Your Own (BYO) package by choosing any three or more MPAC Presents shows and saving up to 15%.

CLUE: The Movie is a comedy mystery film based on one of the world's all-time most popular board games. The evening will offer in-depth conversation, stories from set, Q&As with attendees and more.

“Celebrating this film with the countless fans across the country has become a highlight for me,” commented Ms. Warren. “I look forward to meeting fans, new and old, while we enjoy watching the movie on the big screen!”

Based on the board game, CLUE: The Movie became a cult classic that featured a starry cast including Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, Tim Curry as Wadsworth, Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Michael McKean as Mr. Green, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, and Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlet. Set in 1954 at a New England mansion, this whodunit film follows six strangers who arrive for a mysterious dinner party under aliases. They soon discover that they are all suspects in a murder.

“I am thrilled to be on another journey with the lovely Lesley Ann Warren, hostess extraordinaire and the original Miss Scarlet, as we bring fans across the country this cult classic,” commented Stander. “Experiencing the fan engagement in packed theaters testifies to its earned historic significance.”

After winning Broadway's “Most Promising Newcomer” Award at the age of 17 in the Broadway production 110 In the Shade, Lesley Ann Warren found stardom on the small screen in the title role of the legendary Rogers & Hammerstein's musical adaptation of Cinderella.

Warren's film debut was in Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, but it was her brilliant performance in Blake Edwards' comic masterpiece, Victor/Victoria, that won her nominations for an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe, as well as winning a New York Film Critics Award and a People's Choice Award. Additionally, Warren received nominations for a Golden Globe for Songwriter, and a People's Choice Award for Choose Me.

Film credits additionally include 10th and Wolf (written and directed by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco), Secretary, Steven Soderbergh's The Limey, Clue, Burglar, Pure Country, Cop and Mel Brooks' Life Stinks.

Warren's television credits include a Golden Globe Award performance for Best Actress in the miniseries “79 Park Avenue.” She also was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the CBS miniseries “Family of Spies.” Warren received a Cable Ace nomination for her work in Tennessee Williams' “27 Wagons Full of Cotton.” She also received Cable Ace and Golden Globe nominations for her work in HBO Pictures' “Baja Oklahoma.” Further television credits include leading roles in the NBC telefilm “Evergreen," and the Emmy winning TNT miniseries “Joseph" (opposite Ben Kingsley).

Warren's recurring roles in television include a comedic tour de force opposite Sydney Pollack on NBC's hit comedy “Will & Grace," the ABC series “Desperate Housewives” and most recently, five seasons in the USA Network drama, “In Plain Sight," as well as the 100th episode of “Psych,” a tribute to the movie “Clue,” “Community” for Yahoo, “Gigi Does It” for IFC, “Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce” for Bravo, “Blunt Talk” for Starz, “Daredevil” for Netflix, Jenji Kohan's “American Princess” for Lifetime and “Broke” for CBS.

Warren's recently released Echo Boomers, starring opposite Michael Shannon, is currently streaming and her film 3 Days with Dad is also streaming, starring opposite J.K. Simmons.