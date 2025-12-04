Tickets For & JULIET at The Marcus Performing Arts Center on Sale This Week

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets for the Milwaukee premiere of & Juliet at The Marcus Performing Arts Center will go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. for a one-week limited run from June 9 – 14, 2026.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the North American tour of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway and on tour by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.