Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; Sheboygan Theatre Company Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 08, 2025
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamel Booth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 34%

Erin Gerred - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 19%

Erin LaFond - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Forst Inn Arts Collective 19%

Doug Clemons - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 15%

Tessa Komorowski-Jindra - SWING! - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claran LaViolette - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Forst Inn Arts Collective 34%

Beth Wynveen - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 25%

Em Schaller - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Debra Jolly - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre 10%

Raechal Wozniak-Sanford - THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 8%

Cassidy MacArthur - THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

April Beiswenger - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Theatre Z 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Larry Marcus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 35%

Erin LaFond - ALICE BY HEART - Forst Inn Arts Collective 19%

Mary Ehlinger - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

Joe Gallo - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 16%

Doug Clemons - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 10%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin James Sievert - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 22%

Dave Zochert - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 17%

Carolyn Silverberg - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre 16%

Hannah Otto - BLITHE SPIRIT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 11%

Sandy Zochert - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 9%

Mike Eserkaln - DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Stephen Rupsch - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Theatre Z 7%

Rochelle Van Erem - THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Martin W. Prevost - THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 5%

Best Ensemble
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 30%

ALICE BY HEART - Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 10%

THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 9%

GODSPELL - Birder Players 6%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

SWING! - The Fost Inn Arts Collective 4%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Vintage Theatre 3%

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 2%

THROWING STONES AT THE SUN - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 2%

THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH - Green Bay Community Theater 1%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Theatre Z 1%

THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ally Swigert - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 32%

Kevin James Sievert - SWING! - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 17%

Scott Wirtz-Olsen - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 13%

Andrew Schmitz - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 12%

Kit Honkanen - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

Noah Verhasselt - AMÉLIE - Peter Quince Performing Company 6%

Pete Dignan - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

April Beiswenger - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Theatre Z 3%

Kit Honkanen - THE LAWSUIT - PACT 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tom Kamenick - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 29%

Mary Ehlinger - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 22%

Donna Kummer - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 20%

Sam Oswald - SWING! - Forst Inn Arts Collective 15%

David Bowman - THROWING STONES AT THE SUN - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 41%

ALICE BY HEART - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 24%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 17%

Best New Play Or Musical
DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 40%

THROWING STONES AT THE SUN - Forst Inn Arts Collective 39%

THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 21%

Best Performer In A Musical
Chloe Johanek - ALICE BY HEART - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 15%

Kelsey Denae - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 14%

Jaclyn Patterson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 14%

Amanda Hartlaub - LEGALLY BLONDE - Sheboygan Theatre Company 11%

Bradley Wooten - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

Bella Geisthardt - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 9%

Joe Gallo - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Tom Kamenick - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 6%

Lydia Skarivoda - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Calumet County Community Theatre 6%

Timmy Wiverstad - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Greg Pragel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Play
Ethan Stokes - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre 16%

Emilee E. Carroll - MISERY - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 15%

Aubrey Duncan - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 12%

Raechal Wozniak-Sanford - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 12%

Rachel Moldenhauer - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

Eric D. Westphal - DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Kathy Treankler - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 7%

Jessica Iannitello - BLITHE SPIRIT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 5%

Michelle Albright-Gauthier - DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

Raziel Dixon - THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 4%

James Hickey - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Best Play
A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 20%

THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 20%

MISERY - Forst Inn Arts Collective 18%

HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre 18%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 7%

THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 5%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Theatre Z 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Art Stewart & Lisa Stewart - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 20%

Scott Wirtz-Olsen - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 17%

Kevin James Sievert - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 14%

Michael Gegare - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 11%

Brennan Christianson - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 10%

Phillip Jindra - BLITHE SPIRIT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 10%

Sandy Zochert - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

April Beiswenger - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Theatre Z 4%

Martin W Prevost - DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - PACT 4%

Patricia Grimm - THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 26%

Jeff Lafond and Kevin James Sievert - ALICE BY HEART - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 24%

David Watters - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 21%

Kevin James Sievert - ALICE BY HEART - Forst Inn Arts Collective 17%

Erin Basten - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lisa Koepsell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 14%

Asher Stokes - ALICE BY HEART - Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Betsy Sorensen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Play-by-Play Theatre 11%

Miriam Fabian - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 11%

Austin McGrath - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 11%

Amanda Hartlaub - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 8%

Sharon Quinn - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 7%

Joshua Ludens - ALICE BY HEART - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Duncan Doherty - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 5%

Kaetlyn Alston - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Sydney Hayashi - RENT - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Lydia Skarivoda - ALICE BY HEART - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 4%

Quintella Groothoff - ALICE BY HEART - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Darby McCarthy - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 16%

Eric D. Westphal - HAMLET - Play-by-Play Theatre 16%

Carrie Counihan - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Gavin J. Annette - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Forst Inn Arts Collective 11%

Scott Crane - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Madelyn Glosny - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 7%

Ross Dippel - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Forst Inn Arts Collective 7%

Katie Schroeder - DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Valerie Rivas - THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 4%

Lexi Wallenberg - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Doug Landwehr - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 2%

James Hickey - THE TIN WOMAN - Green Bay Community Theater 2%

Michelle Albright-Gauthier - THE LAWSUIT - PACT 2%

Ves Stanford - THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 2%

Nicolai von Grumbkow - THE LAWSUIT - Stage Ten Seventeen 1%

Favorite Local Theatre
Sheboygan Theatre Company 34%

The Forst Inn Arts Collective 19%

Green Bay Community Theater 18%

Ghostlight Theatre 12%

Play-by-Play Theatre 9%

Calumet County Community Theatre 3%

Stage Ten Seventeen 2%

Theatre Z 2%

PACT 1%

