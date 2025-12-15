Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jamel Booth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sheboygan Theatre Company 34%

RENT

19%

Erin Gerred -- Ghostlight Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

19%

Erin LaFond -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

ALICE BY HEART

15%

Doug Clemons -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

SWING!

13%

Tessa Komorowski-Jindra -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

33%

Claran LaViolette -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

ALICE BY HEART

25%

Beth Wynveen -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

A DOLL'S HOUSE

13%

Em Schaller -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

HAMLET

11%

Debra Jolly -- Play-by-Play Theatre

THE LAWSUIT

9%

Raechal Wozniak-Sanford -- Stage Ten Seventeen

THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH

6%

Cassidy MacArthur -- Green Bay Community Theater

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

3%

April Beiswenger -- Theatre Z

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

35%

Larry Marcus -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

21%

Mary Ehlinger -- Play-by-Play Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

19%

Erin LaFond -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

RENT

16%

Joe Gallo -- Ghostlight Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

10%

Doug Clemons -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

A DOLL'S HOUSE

21%

Kevin James Sievert -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

HAMLET

17%

Carolyn Silverberg -- Play-by-Play Theatre

THE TIN WOMAN

17%

Dave Zochert -- Green Bay Community Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

11%

Hannah Otto -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

ADA AND THE ENGINE

8%

Sandy Zochert -- Green Bay Community Theater

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

8%

Mike Eserkaln -- Green Bay Community Theater

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

7%

Stephen Rupsch -- Theatre Z

THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH

6%

Rochelle Van Erem -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE LAWSUIT

5%

Martin W. Prevost -- Stage Ten Seventeen

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

29%

- Sheboygan Theatre Company

ALICE BY HEART

13%

- Forst Inn Arts Collective

RENT

12%

- Ghostlight Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

11%

- Play-by-Play Theatre

THE TIN WOMAN

9%

- Green Bay Community Theater

ADA AND THE ENGINE

6%

- Green Bay Community Theater

GODSPELL

6%

- Birder Players

SWING!

4%

- The Fost Inn Arts Collective

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

3%

- Vintage Theatre

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

2%

- Green Bay Community Theater

THROWING STONES AT THE SUN

2%

- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH

2%

- Green Bay Community Theater

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

1%

- Theatre Z

THE LAWSUIT

1%

- Stage Ten Seventeen

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

31%

Ally Swigert -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

SWING!

17%

Kevin James Sievert -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

NEXT TO NORMAL

13%

Andrew Schmitz -- Play-by-Play Theatre

RENT

12%

Scott Wirtz-Olsen -- Ghostlight Theatre

THE TIN WOMAN

11%

Kit Honkanen -- Green Bay Community Theater

AMÉLIE

6%

Noah Verhasselt -- Peter Quince Performing Company

ADA AND THE ENGINE

5%

Pete Dignan -- Green Bay Community Theater

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

3%

April Beiswenger -- Theatre Z

THE LAWSUIT

1%

Kit Honkanen -- PACT

ALICE BY HEART

28%

Tom Kamenick -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

24%

Mary Ehlinger -- Play-by-Play Theatre

RENT

20%

Donna Kummer -- Ghostlight Theatre

SWING!

15%

Sam Oswald -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

THROWING STONES AT THE SUN

13%

David Bowman -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

40%

- Sheboygan Theatre Company

ALICE BY HEART

23%

- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

NEXT TO NORMAL

20%

- Play-by-Play Theatre

RENT

17%

- Ghostlight Theatre

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

40%

- Green Bay Community Theater

THROWING STONES AT THE SUN

39%

- Forst Inn Arts Collective

THE LAWSUIT

21%

- Stage Ten Seventeen

NEXT TO NORMAL

15%

Kelsey Denae -- Play-by-Play Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

14%

Chloe Johanek -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

14%

Jaclyn Patterson -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

10%

Amanda Hartlaub -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

RENT

9%

Bradley Wooten -- Ghostlight Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

8%

Bella Geisthardt -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

RENT

8%

Joe Gallo -- Ghostlight Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Tom Kamenick -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Lydia Skarivoda -- Calumet County Community Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

5%

Timmy Wiverstad -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

Greg Pragel -- Play-by-Play Theatre

HAMLET

17%

Ethan Stokes -- Play-by-Play Theatre

MISERY

15%

Emilee E. Carroll -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

THE TIN WOMAN

13%

Raechal Wozniak-Sanford -- Green Bay Community Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

12%

Aubrey Duncan -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

ADA AND THE ENGINE

11%

Rachel Moldenhauer -- Green Bay Community Theater

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

8%

Eric D. Westphal -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE TIN WOMAN

7%

Kathy Treankler -- Green Bay Community Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

5%

Jessica Iannitello -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

5%

Michelle Albright-Gauthier -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE LAWSUIT

4%

Raziel Dixon -- Stage Ten Seventeen

THE TIN WOMAN

3%

James Hickey -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE TIN WOMAN

20%

- Green Bay Community Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

19%

- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

HAMLET

19%

- Play-by-Play Theatre

MISERY

18%

- Forst Inn Arts Collective

ADA AND THE ENGINE

11%

- Green Bay Community Theater

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

7%

- Green Bay Community Theater

THE LAWSUIT

5%

- Stage Ten Seventeen

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

3%

- Theatre Z

ALICE BY HEART

19%

Art Stewart & Lisa Stewart -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

RENT

16%

Scott Wirtz-Olsen -- Ghostlight Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

14%

Kevin James Sievert -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

NEXT TO NORMAL

11%

Michael Gegare -- Play-by-Play Theatre

THE TIN WOMAN

10%

Brennan Christianson -- Green Bay Community Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

10%

Phillip Jindra -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

ADA AND THE ENGINE

8%

Sandy Zochert -- Green Bay Community Theater

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

4%

April Beiswenger -- Theatre Z

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

4%

Martin W Prevost -- PACT

THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH

3%

Patricia Grimm -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE TIN WOMAN

27%

Kit Honkanen -- Green Bay Community Theater

ALICE BY HEART

24%

Jeff Lafond and Kevin James Sievert -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

RENT

21%

David Watters -- Ghostlight Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

17%

Kevin James Sievert -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

ADA AND THE ENGINE

11%

Erin Basten -- Green Bay Community Theater

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

14%

Lisa Koepsell -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

ALICE BY HEART

13%

Asher Stokes -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

NEXT TO NORMAL

12%

Betsy Sorensen -- Play-by-Play Theatre

RENT

11%

Austin McGrath -- Ghostlight Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

11%

Miriam Fabian -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

ALICE BY HEART

8%

Amanda Hartlaub -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

7%

Sharon Quinn -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

ALICE BY HEART

5%

Joshua Ludens -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Duncan Doherty -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

RENT

4%

Kaetlyn Alston -- Ghostlight Theatre

RENT

4%

Sydney Hayashi -- Ghostlight Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Lydia Skarivoda -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Quintella Groothoff -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

HAMLET

17%

Eric D. Westphal -- Play-by-Play Theatre

THE TIN WOMAN

16%

Darby McCarthy -- Green Bay Community Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

13%

Carrie Counihan -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

11%

Gavin J. Annette -- Forst Inn Arts Collective

THE TIN WOMAN

8%

Madelyn Glosny -- Green Bay Community Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

7%

Ross Dippel -- The Forst Inn Arts Collective

ADA AND THE ENGINE

7%

Scott Crane -- Green Bay Community Theater

DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS

6%

Katie Schroeder -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE LAWSUIT

4%

Valerie Rivas -- Stage Ten Seventeen

THE TIN WOMAN

3%

Lexi Wallenberg -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE TIN WOMAN

2%

Doug Landwehr -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE TIN WOMAN

2%

James Hickey -- Green Bay Community Theater

THE LAWSUIT

2%

Michelle Albright-Gauthier -- PACT

THE LAWSUIT

2%

Ves Stanford -- Stage Ten Seventeen

THE LAWSUIT

1%

Nicolai von Grumbkow -- Stage Ten Seventeen

34%

Sheboygan Theatre Company

19%

The Forst Inn Arts Collective

18%

Green Bay Community Theater

12%

Ghostlight Theatre

11%

Play-by-Play Theatre

3%

Calumet County Community Theatre

2%

Stage Ten Seventeen

2%

Theatre Z

1%

PACT

