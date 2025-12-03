Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Will Match Gifts Up to $10,000

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is inviting community members to make a donation to support the Center's educational, multicultural and sensory-inclusive programming.

Inspired by lifelong memories made at the theater, the Lee and Rougeux families of Neenah and Combined Locks, Wis., have pledged $10,000 to match year-end gifts supporting the Center - effectively doubling the potential impact of every dollar received. A gift of $20 becomes $40, or $500 becomes $1,000.

The decision to provide a $10,000 gift match was made as a family, said Sherry Rougeux, who has worked at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center since January 2002. Inspired by their shared experience seeing a show together, Madeline Lee – Sherry's niece – and her family pledged their support as well.

“Overall, the show just made me feel really grateful for all of the people in my life,” Madeline explained. “Attending a show together is more than entertainment - you are creating connections and making memories that last a lifetime.”

Emily Ponkratz, Senior Manager of Development for Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, agreed.

“The mission of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is to create a welcoming space where the live performing arts can be enjoyed by all,” Ponkratz said. “This gift match will inspire so many to support that mission. We are deeply grateful to the Lee and Rougeux families.”

The Year-End Giving campaign at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center extends through December 31. To learn more or to make a year-end gift, click here.