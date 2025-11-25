THE MOUSETRAP and More Set for Peninsula Players Theatre 91st Season

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Peninsula Players Theatre has unveiled its 2026 season, offering a blend of comedy, mystery, romance, and timeless music. The theatre’s 91st season, performing June 16 through October 18, 2026, promises to charm, thrill, and inspire audiences all season long at its iconic open-air venue along the shores of Door County.

Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin’s scenic shores, Peninsula Players Theatre’s award-winning artistic company has enthralled generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion. Since 1935, the theater has presented hundreds of classic dramas, comedies, musicals, world premières and pre-Broadway tryouts. The theater’s upcoming five-show season includes a quirky comedy, a classic mystery, a delightful musical tribute to The Man in Black, a hilarious screwball comedy, and a funny and thrilling Wisconsin whodunnit. “We look forward to sharing these dynamic, thought-provoking, and entertaining works,” Fortunato said.

The season begins with Baggage (June 16 – July 5), a romantic comedy by Sam Bobrick. After a luggage mix-up at the airport, Phyllis and Bradley, both recovering from disappointing relationships, form an unexpected friendship that just might mend their hearts. With help from a couples counselor and a meddling best friend, their journey becomes increasingly tangled and hilariously unpredictable. “Bobrick’s wit and warmth shine in this quirky comedy, and the audience will enjoy the unique storytelling twist,” Fortunato said. Baggage is a wonderfully charming reminder that love might arrive in the most unexpected ways, and often when we’re least prepared for it.

The season continues with The Mousetrap (July 8 – 26), the longest-running play in the world and a masterpiece from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. After news of a local murder shocks London, Mollie and Giles Ralston open their boarding house to a parade of eccentric guests. Snowbound and on edge, they soon discover that one of them may be a killer. “This classic mystery is a delightful ride,” said Fortunato. “Christie has always been an audience favorite at Peninsula Players Theatre, and I am excited to revisit this play that masterfully blends suspense, humor, and surprises.”

In peak summer, the Theatre presents Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash (July 29 – August 16) created by Richard Maltby, Jr. Following the overwhelming response to the Theatre’s 2024 production of Million Dollar Quartet, Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to bring one of those musical legends back to the stage. Actor-musicians will guide audiences through Johnny Cash’s life and career by way of his iconic songbook, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” and, of course, “Ring of Fire.” “Johnny Cash’s music speaks to generations,” said Fortunato. “This musical is part biography, part concert, and entirely entertaining, capturing Cash’s spirit, his resilience, and the power of his songs.”

The fourth production of the season is Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo (August 19 – September 6), a high-energy madcap comedy set in 1953. George and Charlotte Hay, once-famous stage actors, find their careers floundering, along with their marriage thanks to George’s wandering eye. When they receive word that a Hollywood director is coming to their matinee, they realize they might have one more shot at success. But with unexpected backstage guests, missing actors, and confusion about what play they are actually performing, everything that could go wrong, does. “Ludwig’s comedies are a joy,” said Fortunato. “This hilarious play in the tradition of fast-paced, screwball, classic comedies will be a treat for our audience.”

Closing out the 91st season is Murder Girl (September 9 – October 18), a sharply funny, deeply human mystery by Wisconsin playwright Heidi Armbruster. Set in Marty’s Supper Club in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, twins Eric and LeeAnn are trying to keep the family business alive when a shocking revelation from one of their employees sparks new questions about a missing girl and a past that refuses to stay buried. Playwright Armbruster has deep roots as a Wisconsin actor and playwright and has created a compelling story full of suspense, small-town gossip, and Midwestern heart, that will have everyone guessing until the final moments. “Murder Girl has had terrific reception in its previous two productions, and we are excited to share this wonderful new play with Door County audiences who will be laughing one moment and leaning forward in suspense the next.”

Additional information on the 2026 season, creative teams, and casts will be announced on the Theatre’s website in the coming months. Season ticket information will be available in the new year, and individual ticket sales will begin on March 1, 2026.