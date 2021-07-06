Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Summer Rep Performs In August

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe, a youth Shakespeare troupe, have announced their Summer season repertory productions: Kate Buckley and James De Vita's cut of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra and Androcles and the Lion by George Bernard Shaw.

Antony and Cleopatra performs August 5, 7, 13, 15 Androcles and the Lion performs August 6, 8, 12, 14 All at 6:30 pm in the courtyard at UUC Santa Fe • 107 W Barcelona Road.

Tickets $12 at the door or in advance on the Upstart Crows website: www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org

The Crows will perform a cut of Antony and Cleopatra for seven actors created by American Players Theater director Kate Buckley and writer, actor and director James DeVita. They are grateful to Mr. DeVita for the opportunity to use this script and experience this adaptation of Shakespeare's play. Antony & Cleopatra offers a mix of larger-than-life figures, doomed love and military intrigue. With Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen as Cleopatra, Zoe Marriner as Androcles, Ian Gonzales as Caesar, Rylie Philpot as Eros, Ziv Rosen as Charmian, and Faith Rosen in the role of Thidias.

In Androcles and the Lion, a slave runs away from his master and hides in the woods - then finds himself face to face with a limping lion...

The tale of Androcles and the Lion is said to have been written by Aesop - the great Greek storyteller who always summed up his stories from the animal kingdom with a moral. In the case of Androcles, the lesson is that "Gratitude is the sign of a noble soul!" George Bernard Shaw puts his own spin on the fable with plenty of humor and sharp social commentary.

A cast of 15 perform this delightful comedy.

This performance is part of the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival.