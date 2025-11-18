MARIACHI CHRISTMAS Returns To Popejoy Hall In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popejoy Hall will celebrate more than 25 years of its annual holiday tradition when MARIACHI CHRISTMAS returns on Friday, December 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will feature music from Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán and performances by the University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley Ballet Folklórico, bringing the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico to the stage. The program will highlight mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico grounded in the cultural and spiritual traditions observed across Mexico.

Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán, founded by Dr. Dahlia Guerra and co-directed by Francisco Loera, continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s leading collegiate mariachi ensembles. Their collaborators for the performance, the UTRGV Ballet Folklórico dancers, comprise 32 students who appear at state, national, and international events, earning consistent recognition from the American College Dance Association. Together, the ensembles will offer an evening designed for audiences of all ages, honoring the artistry and heritage of mariachi and folklórico performance.

Ticket Information

Tickets for MARIACHI CHRISTMAS are priced at $80.50, $58.50, $45.40, and $29.50. Tickets may be purchased at popejoypresents.com, by phone at (505) 277-4569, or in person at the UNM Ticket Offices at the UNM Bookstore. Additional details about the 2025–2026 Popejoy Presents season are available on the venue’s website.