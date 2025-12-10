IN THE SWIRL: A CELEBRATION OF AN ONLINE POETRY COMMUNITY Will Take Place At Teatro Paraguas

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teatro Paraguas will present IN THE SWIRL: A CELEBRATION OF AN ONLINE POETRY COMMUNITY on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 4 p.m. The reading will feature poets Alicia Elkort, Katherine DiBella Seluja, Zoé Robles, Kathryn Ugoretz, Mike Burwell, and moderator Lise Goett. Reservations are free and may be made by calling 505-424-2601.

Since March 2020, writers from locations ranging from Vancouver to Dubai and Kathmandu have participated in generative poetry marathons coordinated by Taos poet-editor Lise Goett. The event will bring together five poets from the program’s more than 150 alumni to share work developed through these ongoing exchanges. Goett, who moderates the workshops, will also introduce the readers.

Alicia Elkort is the author of To Mother Some Small Living Thing, winner of the Two Sylvias Press Wilder Book Prize, to be published in 2026. Her debut collection, A Map of Every Undoing, was released in 2022 by Stillhouse Press after winning its book award. Her poetry has received Pushcart and Best of the Net nominations, and she reads and reviews for Tinderbox Poetry Journal.

Katherine DiBella Seluja is the author of three poetry collections, most recently Point of Entry (UNM Press, 2023). Her work includes the poem “November Fruit,” permanently installed at the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation. She recently co-edited the 2025 grief anthology Memento and serves as a poetry editor at Unbroken Journal.

Zoé Robles, originally from Puerto Rico, has studied Comparative Literature and Italian Literature and has taught in Florence and in New Mexico's Española Valley. She currently works with elementary students in Los Alamos. A longtime participant in the generative marathons, she has developed a manuscript of roughly sixty poems and continues to write about place, memory, and the natural world.

Kathryn Ugoretz is the author of the chapbook The Courtship and Other Tales (Bright Hill Press, 2007). Her work has appeared in The Madison Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, Blue Mesa Review, Bellingham Review, RUNES, and Water~Stone. She has received the Barbara Bradley Award, was a semi-finalist for the “Discovery”/The Nation Award, and was a finalist for Palette’s 2023 Resistance & Resilience Prize.

Mike Burwell’s poetry has been featured in Abiko Quarterly, Alaska Quarterly Review, Atlanta Review, Cloudbank, Ice-Floe, Pacific Review, and Sin Fronteras. His collection Cartography of Water was published by NorthShore Press in 2007, and he founded the literary journal Cirque in 2009. His recent manuscript Coin on My Tongue was a semi-finalist for the Tupelo Press 2023 Berkshire Prize and the Black Lawrence Press 2024 Hudson Prize.

Moderator Lise Goett’s third collection, The Radiant, will be published by Tupelo Press in 2024. In addition to her work leading generative marathons, she has edited 36 manuscripts that have gone on to publication. Her awards include The Paris Review Discovery Award, the PEN Southwest Book Award in Poetry, the Poetry Society of America’s Robert Winner Prize, and a grant from NM Writers; her work has appeared in Ploughshares, The Antioch Review, and Lana Turner.

