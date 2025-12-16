Popejoy Hall to Host a SING-A-LONG BROADWAY Event

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Popejoy Hall will host a Sing-A-Long Broadway on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 3pm. The show, opening its tour in Albuquerque, offers audiences the opportunity to celebrate the music of Broadway through a high-energy, guided sing-along experience featuring many of the most recognizable songs from their favorite Broadway shows.

Most Broadway shows and live performances discourage audiences from singing and dancing along to respect theatre etiquette. Sing-A-Long Broadway flips the script and encourages all attendees to participate in this unique communal singalong event. The program will include selections such as "Defying Gravity,” “Seasons of Love,” “One Day More,” and “You Can't Stop the Beat.”

Hosted by a two-person emcee team, the duo will lead the audience through musical highlights, thematic medleys, and interactive moments. In addition to the sing-along components, the event incorporates Broadway-themed games, comedic segments, and a variety of audience-driven activities.

Sing-A-Long Broadway provides a celebration of musical theatre and the shared experience it fosters. The performance encourages audiences to enjoy the music openly and enthusiastically, emphasizing community, creativity, and the joy of live performance.

Tickets to Sing-A-Long Broadway are on sale for $67.50, $56.50, $45.50, and $29.50.

