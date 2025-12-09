THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is Coming to Popejoy Hall

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Simon & Garfunkel Story will hit the road in 2026 and will visit nearly 60 U.S. cities including Albuquerque's Popejoy Hall. The immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits, will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ’60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair’s famous Concert in Central Park reunion in 1981, which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The production features nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and more, complete with unmistakably perfect harmonies that transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics captured the times and made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their Bridge Over Troubled Water album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2004 “The Sound of Silence” received a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

