Video: Protestors Interrupt Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR on Friday

Two protestors interrupted the Friday night performance of The Public Theater's production of JULIUS CAESAR in Central Park. A woman stormed the stage mid-show, followed by a shouting man in the audience whose Twitter profile proclaims him "Author of Citizens for Trump, filmmaker, and recovering political operative. White House correspondent. Veteran. SciFi aesthete. Philly kid." We're told that the performance continued after both were removed. The production concludes its run this weekend.

BREAKING: Julius Ceasar Gets SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/ITgfMR0tHE - Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017

Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR New Yorkers showed their support of the Public with a rally that took place yesterday evening at Astor Place. Click here for coverage.

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

