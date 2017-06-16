It's the Ides of June! Inside Yesterday's Rally in Support of of Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR New Yorkers showed their support of the Public with a rally that took place yesterday evening at Astor Place.

Check out some pictures from those who attended the rally, below, including some familiar faces, as well as regular New Yorkers who support theatre and the arts.

Director Rachel Chavkin at a rally in support of the @publictheaterny and against censorship after Delta and Bank of America pulled their sponsorship of Shakespeare in the Park over content they believed to be inappropriate. ?? @paulosy15 . #weareonepublic #idesofjune #publictheater #rachelchavkin A post shared by The Interval (@theintervalny) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

@michaelcerveris singing at the #IdesOfJune #WeAreOnePublic A post shared by maddyfbersin (@maddyfbersin) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

#foxandfriends it's not so hard, take some time and read #thebard #publictheater #idesofjune #weareonepublic A post shared by Roberta Lipp (@robertasvoice) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Oh just Tony-winner Michael Cerveris singing through a megaphone. #idesofjune #weareonepublic A post shared by Jesse Oxfeld (@joxfeld) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

For those who missed it, Jesse Oxfeld, one of the people behind the rally, shared his opening remarks from the rally on his Facebook Page, which you can read below:

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

Photo Credit: Jesse Oxfeld‏'s Twitter account.

Related Articles