UPDATE: Delta and Bank of America Pull Public Theater Sponsorship Following Trump-Themed JULIUS CAESAR

On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines announced that they were ending their four-year-old sponsorship agreement with The Public Theater over their current Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR. The play, which is set to open at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre on Monday, depicts the Roman dictator in a way that calls to mind President Donald Trump.

While the 71st Annual Tony Awards were airing, Bank of America announced that it had joined Delta and pulled its sponsorship of the Public Theater as well.

On Sunday morning, video of the climactic assassination scene triggered a media firestorm calling for boycotts of the revered theatre company. In the production, directed by Public Theatre Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Caesar is played by stage and screen star Gregg Henry. The actor, known for playing billionaire Hollis Doyle on SCANDAL, a businessman who ran for president, portrays Caesar in a way that closely resembles the president. The fact that Caesar is assassinated immediately drew the ire of people on all sides of the political divide, while others defended the company's portrayal for artistic and freedom of speech reasons.

The Public Theatre has yet to comment on Delta's decision. BroadwayWorld will bring you more information when it becomes available.

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

The complete cast of Julius Caesar will feature Tina Benko (Calpurnia); Teagle F. Bougere (Casca); Yusef Bulos (Cinna the Poet); Eisa Davis (Decius Brutus); RoBert Gilbert (Octavius); Gregg Henry (Caesar); Edward James Hyland (Lepidus, Popilius); Nikki M. James (Portia); Christopher Livingston (Titinius, Cinna); Elizabeth Marvel (Antony); Chris Myers (Flavius, Messala, Ligarius); Marjan Neshat (Metullus Cimber); Corey Stoll (Marcus Brutus); John Douglas Thompson (Caius Cassius); and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Marullus). The non-equity company will include Isabel Arraiza (Publius Clitus); Erick Betancourt; Mayaa Boateng (Soothsayer); Motell Foster (Trebonius); Dash King; Tyler La Marr (Lucillius); Gideon McCarty; Nick Selting (Lucius, Strato); Alexander Shaw (Octavius' Servant); Michael Thatcher (Cobbler); and Justin Walker White (Pindarus).

JULIUS CAESAR will feature scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Paul Tazewell; lighting design by Kenneth Posner; sound design by Jessica Paz; original music and soundscapes by Bray Poor; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

