Broadway AM Report, January 12, 2017 - OTHELLO, YEN and More!

- NYTW's starry OTHELLO puts on a benefit show tonight.

- Darko Tresnjak's COMEDY OF ERRORS starts at Hartford Stage...

- Monica Piper's NOT THAT JEWISH celebrates its 100th performance at New World Stages.

- And YEN - with Lucas Hedges and more - begins this evening at MCC Theater!

Next up in our "mug shots" series is IN TRANSIT star

Chesney Snow (portrait by Walter McBride)!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- ANASTASIA has found its full Broadway company!

- Tyne Daly will star in DEAR WORLD at York Theatre Company.

- We got a first look at highlights from JITNEY on Broadway, a peek at THE FRONT PAGE's John Goodman and John Slattery's Sardi's portraits, plus (right) Megan Hilty on the cover of FIT PREGNANCY magazine!

- Tituss Burgess is developing THE PREACHER'S WIFE for Broadway.

- Taye Diggs & Jenny Parsinen are choreographing a benefit workshop of 'THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN'.

- Lea Michele will perform solo in L.A. and NYC this month.

- Will Smith could star in Disney's upcoming live-action DUMBO film...

- And HAIRSPRAY's Kenny Leon and GREASE's Thomas Kail are among the 2017 DGA nominees!

BWW Exclusive: Prep for HOLIDAY INN's live stream this weekend with an in-depth history of Irving Berlin's life and works!

#ThrowbackThursday: Get ready for tonight's OTHELLO benefit Off-Broadway with a shot from the archives... Uta Hagen as Desdemona and Paul Robeson as OTHELLO

at Broadway's Shubert Theatre. Photo courtesy NYPL. What we're geeking out over: Daveed Diggs singing & rapping SESAME STREET's "Rubber Duckie" - check it out below!

What we're looking forward to listening to: Ariana Grande & John Legend performing the title track for Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST! What we're watching: The cast of HAMILTON's White House performance of "One Last Time" in honor of President Obama's last days in office. Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda's selfie-at-the-theatre game is on point! When you go with the Cabinet to see Amadeus at The National. pic.twitter.com/O8VHxZwaJr - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 11, 2017 See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

