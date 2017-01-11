Photo Flash: Glowing Megan Hilty Covers February Issue of FIT PREGNANCY AND BABY

Tony nominee Megan Hilty, who's expecting a baby boy, appears in the February cover story of Fit Pregnancy and Baby. The magazine sat down with Hilty to chat about her big move from NYC to LA, the new adventures of having a second child (Viola, 2, is her first), her birth traditions and ideal labor soundtrack, her fitness during pregnancy, and more. Scroll down for a look at the glowing actress and read highlights from her interview!

On working straight through all nine months:

"I did during Viola's pregnancy and am doing the same now. I was on a world tour with Brian while expecting Viola, and at every concert we dedicated a song to her and filmed it. Now she can see all the amazing places she went to before being born. We're hoping to do the same for my son while on tour for my new album, A Merry Little Christmas."

On her birth plan:

"I didn't [have music playing] last time, but I sang the Rocky theme song between pushes! My doula said, 'Make sure that you have a good story to tell afterward.' And we did. It was a beautiful September day, and when it was time to deliver, Brian and I walked to the hospital through Central Park."

On the idea of having children:

"To be honest, separately, neither Brian nor I ever thought we were going to have children. I had this idea from childhood that there wasn't room for parenting and my career, and I chose my career. Thankfully, I was totally wrong."

On why she takes fitness seriously:

"I work well with a trainer. That kind of accountability is good for me. I like Pilates, plus Tabata, which is super intense for short amounts of time. With my first pregnancy, I put myself last and then had to do a lot of work to reverse it. I starred in Noises Off, on Broadway, about a year after I gave birth, and I had to run around onstage in my underwear. There's nothing forgiving about that. I thought, 'I'm either the craziest person in the world, or the smartest.' Accepting that role was a major incentive to get to the gym."

The February issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby goes on sale January 26.



