VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Sings & Raps SESAME STREET Classic 'Rubber Duckie'!

Jan. 11, 2017  

It's a Rubber Duckie sing-along! Below, follow the words on the screen and join Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs as he sings (and raps!) this classic Sesame Street tune!

Diggs, who picked up a Tony Award for his dual roles as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Broadway's HAMILTON, can currently be seen on the ABC comedy series BLACK-ISH

His national tour credits include Word Becomes Flesh. Regional credits include In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, Mirrors in Every Corner. Albums include CLPPNG (Sub Pop Records) and Midcity with Clipping; Small Things to a Giant.

