STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON Says Goodbye to Obama with 'One Last Time' White House Performance

Last night, the nation took the first steps in acknowledging the departure of President Barack Obama. As the current Commander in Chief took to the stage to deliver his farewell address, Twitter exploded with messages of admiration, sorrow, and solidarity for the man and his administration. BroadwayWorld collected the Broadway community's response HERE, and today Hamilton posted throwback footage of their "One Last Time" performance at the White House as their own farewell.

The introduction to the video reads: "As we prepare for President Barack Obama's final days in office, we celebrate the profound legacy he leaves behind. Today, we look back on Christopher Jackson performing "One Last Time" during our visit to The White House. Teach 'em how to say goodbye." Watch the company's send-off below!

The president and First Lady have been routine and vocal supporters of the arts. In addition to regular visits to the theatre, the Obama administration has worked tirelessly to make advances in arts preservation and awareness.

As many know, President Obama and his family played an auspicious role in the history of HAMILTON. After witnessing the debut of the opening number, delivered by composer Lin-Manuel Miranda at a White House Poetry Jam in 2008, the Obamas were early fans of the show as its history-making legacy began to unfold. The family made several trips to the musical, in addition to choosing the show as the site of a fundraiser for the Democratic Hope Fund and hosting the cast of the show for a special performance at the White House.

