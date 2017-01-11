VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Reveals His Plans to Bring THE PREACHER'S WIFE to Broadway!

Jan. 11, 2017  

On today's "LIVE with Kelly," actor Tituss Burgess told Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Jerry O'Connell that he's bringing the film THE PREACHER'S WIFE to the Broadway stage and is currently working on the score and lyrics for the musical.

"I'm writing a musical," he shared, before explaining that he has acquired the rights to the film starring Whitney Houston. Watch the clip below!

Burgess is two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's KIMMY SCHMIDT. His TV credits also include NBC's 30 Rock. On Broadway he has appeared in GUYS AND DOLLS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, JERSEY BOYS and GOOD VIBRATIONS.

