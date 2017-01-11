Will Smith to Star in Disney's Upcoming Live-Action DUMBO?

Deadline reports exclusively that Will Smith may star in Disney's live-action remake of its 1941 animated classic, DUMBO. As previously reported, Tim Burton is set to direct the project form a script by Ehren Kruger. The film tells the tale of a loveable big-eared elephant.

The studio has recently announced a slew of live-action remakes of their animated classics, including a retelling of 101 Dalmations villainess Cruella De Ville, starring Emma Stone. Also on tap for Disney is a new take on the popular Disney theme park attraction Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson.

DUMBO premiered in 1941 and marked the fourth Disney animated feature film. It is based upon the storyline written by Helen Aberson and illustrated by Harold Pearl. In the story, the title character is ridiculed for his big ears, but in fact he is capable of flying by using his ears as wings. Throughout most of the film, his only true friend, aside from his mother, is the mouse, Timothy - a relationship parodying the stereotypical animosity between mice and elephants.



