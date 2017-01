HAIRSPRAY's Kenny Leon, GREASE's Thomas Kail Among Directors Guild Award Nominees; Full List

FOX's GREASE LIVE!

The Directors Guild of America has today announced the nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in TV , Commercials and Documentary Films for its 69th annual DGA Awards. The guild's feature film nominees will be announced tomorrow, January 12th.



The 69th annual DGA Awards will be handed out on February 4 at the Beverly Hilton. As previously announced, director Ridley Scott will receive the Guild's lifetime achievement award. In addition, national executive director Jay Roth, Thomas Schlamme and Marie Cantin will also receive special honors.

Among the nominees in this year's list are Kenny Leon and Alex Rudzinski for their directorial work in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Also receiving a nod is Ryan Murphy for his work on FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME STORY and Thomas Kail (HAMILTON) and Alex Rudzinski for their work on FOX's GREASE LIVE!

A partial list of nominees follows. Click here for full list.

TELEVISION

Dramatic Series

THE DUFFER BROTHERS

Stranger Things, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" (Netflix)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale

First Assistant Director: Richard Denault

Second Assistant Directors: Maria Battle Campbell, Kristina M. Peterson

Second Second Assistant Director: Simeon Jones

Additional Second Assistant Director: Franchesca Winters

RYAN MURPHY

The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, "From the Ashes of Tragedy" (FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich

First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer

Second Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alicia Lewis

JONATHAN NOLAN

Westworld, "The Original" (HBO)

Directorial Team

Unit Production Manager: Robert Del Valle

First Assistant Director: Kim H. Winther

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Okabayashi

Second Second Assistant Directors: Michelene Mundo, Katie Pruitt

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, "The Battle of the Bastards" (HBO)

JOHN SINGLETON

The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, "The Race Card" (FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich

First Assistant Director: Dan Shaw

Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kim Richards, Kyle Hollingsworth

Comedy Series

ALEC BERG

Silicon Valley, "Daily Active Users" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea

Second Assistant Director: Sally Brunski

Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kathleen D. Brennan

DONALD GLOVER

Atlanta, "B.A.N." (FX)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Veronica A. Hodge Hampton

Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

Additional Second Assistant Director: Mike Brune

MIKE JUDGE

Silicon Valley, "Founder Friendly" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: James "Billy" Burton

Second Assistant Director: Thomas Boucher

Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards

BECKY MARTIN

Veep, "Inauguration" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

DALE STERN

Veep, "Mother" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Cecilia Sweatman

Movies For TV And Miniseries

RAYMOND DE FELITTA

Madoff (ABC)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Moshe Bardach

First Assistant Director: Scott Lazar

Second Assistant Director: David Fischer

Second Second Assistant Director: Ramona Murphy-Adair

Location Manager: Eddy Collyns

THOMAS KAIL (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Grease Live! (Fox)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Brad Duns

Head Stage Manager: Garry Hood

Stage Managers: Jennifer Marquet, John Esposito, Jonathan Marks, Rob Sellers Jr., Dani Farrelly, Paul Forrest, Roy Friedland, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Drina Mohacsi, Tshaka Stewart, Mike Strauss, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog

KENNY LEON (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Hairspray Live! (NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Brad Duns, Amy Wilcox Barker

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, John Esposito, Dani Farrelly, Roy Friedland, Paul Forrest, John Hill, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Jonathan Marks, Jennifer Marquet, Donna Parker, Cody Renard Richard, Rob Sellers Jr., Murray Siegel, Jackie Stathis, Mike Strauss

JAY ROACH

All the Way (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Josh King

Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason C. Brown, Matthew Milan

STEVEN ZAILLIAN

The Night Of, "The Beach" (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Greer Yeaton

First Assistant Director: Michael Steele

Second Assistant Director: Ginger Gonzalez

Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Iovine

Location Manager: Shane Haden

Source: Deadline

Photo credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX

Related Articles