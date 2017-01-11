Lea Michele Will Perform in LA & NYC Solo Shows Later This Month

Just last week, SCREAM QUEENS star Lea Michele announced that she'll release a new album in 2017. Today brings news that she'll also perform in a series of live shows titled, An Intimate Evening with Lea Michele. She'll visit LA's Hotel Cafe (January 23) and Broad Theatre (January 30), and New York's Appel Room (January 26).

For tickets, visit: leamichele.com/2017

Michele is best known for her role as Rachel Berry on the FOX comedy-drama series GLEE. She began working professionally as a child actress on Broadway in productions such as LES MISERABLES, Ragtime, and Fiddler on the Roof. In 2006, she originated the role of Wendla Bergmann in the Broadway rock musical Spring Awakening. Michele made her film debut in 2011, starring in the romantic comedy New Year's Eve. In 2014, she voiced Dorothy Gale in the animated film Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return.

In 2012, Michele signed to Columbia Records, beginning her music career. Her first single, "Cannonball", was released on December 10, 2013. Her debut album, Louder, was released on March 4, 2014, debuting at number 4 on the Billboard 200. Michele released her first book, Brunette Ambition, on May 20, 2014, which debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list. Her follow-up book, You First: Journal Your Way To Your Best Life, was released on September 22, 2015.

2017 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:24am PST



