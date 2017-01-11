Photo Coverage: THE FRONT PAGE's John Goodman and John Slattery Get Immortalized at Sardi's!

The Front Page has entered its final week of performances on Broadway, but stars John Slattery and John Goodman will now be around for the ages. The duo just traveled across the street to Sardi's to unveil their new portraits. Check out photos from the festivities below!

Slattery is an Emmy Award-nominated actor and veteran of television, film, and stage. He received four Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Roger Sterling in AMC's critically acclaimed "Mad Men," for which he also directed five episodes. Additional directing credits include three episodes of "Love" and his first feature, God's Pocket. Slattery recently finished shooting Jonathan Teplitzky's Churchill, playing President Eisenhower. Earlier this year he appeared on HBO's Emmy-winning "Veep." Additional film credits include Tom McCarthy's Oscar-winning Spotlight (Screen Actors Guild Outstanding Performance by a Cast Award, Independent Spirit Robert Altman Award), Ant-Man, The Adjustment Bureau, Iron Man 2, Bluebird, Flags of Our Fathers, Charlie Wilson's War, Mona Lisa Smile, The Station Agent, and Traffic. Television credits include "Wet Hot American Summer" (Critics' Choice Award nomination), "Documentary Now!," "Arrested Development," "Sex and the City," and "K Street." Broadway credits include the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole (Drama League Award), the revival of Betrayal, and Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor, opposite Nathan Lane.

Goodman's Broadway credits include: Loose Ends, Big River, Waiting for Godot. New York: Half a Lifetime, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, and The Seagull at the Delacorte Theater. Regional: The Robber Bridegroom at Ford's Theatre and Falstaff in Henry IV at The Old Globe. Films include 10 Cloverfield Lane; The Gambler; Trumbo; The Artist; Argo; Raising Arizona; Barton Fink; Inside Llewyn Davis; The Monuments Men; Monsters, Inc.; and The Big Lebowski. Television: "Kingfish," "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Alpha House," "Treme," "Damages," "You Don't Know Jack," "Community," and "Roseanne." He made his West End debut last year in David Mamet's American Buffalo at the Wyndham's Theatre in London.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



John Goodman



John Slattery



Robert Morse



Robert Morse



John Goodman



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



John Goodman with Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius



John Goodman



John Slattery, John Goodman with Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius



John Slattery with Sardiâ€™s owner Max Klimavicius



John Slattery



John Slattery



John Slattery



John Goodman, Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius and John Slattery



John Goodman



John Goodman and John Slattery



John Goodman and John Slattery



John Goodman and John Slattery



John Goodman



John Goodman and John Slattery



John Slattery and Robert Morse



John Slattery and Nathan Lane



John Slattery



John Slattery



John Goodman



John Goodman



Christopher McDonald, John Goodman, Halley Feiffer, Patricia Conolly, Dylan Baker, John Slattery, Nathan Lane, Robert Morse, Jack Oâ€™Brien, Holland Taylor



Christopher McDonald, John Goodman, Halley Feiffer, Patricia Conolly, Dylan Baker, John Slattery, Nathan Lane, Robert Morse, Jack Oâ€™Brien, Holland Taylor, Lewis J. Stadlen, Clark Thorell, John Magaro and David Pittu