Taye Diggs and Jenny Parsinen to Choreograph Benefit Workshop of 'THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN'

Celebrated star of stage and screen Taye Diggs and Jenny Parsinen (Allegiance) will choreograph the benefit workshop production of Keenan Scott II's powerful and moving play thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early, from February 4-6, 2017 at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor). thoughts of a COLORED MAN is directed by RFP Artistic Director, Chris Henry and will be choreographed by Taye Diggs and Jenny Parsinen.

Tickets for the benefit production on Saturday, February 4th are $250 and include a pre-show cocktail reception with Taye Diggs, Jenny Parsinen, Playwright Keenan Scott II, RFP Artistic Director Chris Henry, and cast, also in attendance will be "Loyal Royals" Tony Award nominees Kathleen Chalfant and John Cariani.

Reception begins at 5:30pm followed by the workshop performance of thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early is written and conceived by Keenan Scott II and follows the stories of eight young men as they try to find their identity in a world that told them they should conform. With the use of poetry and prose style monologues using vernacular that was birthed from the Hip-Hop generation this play provides a raw view of heart wrenching subjects that plague us all.

This event will showcase the type of work Royal Family Productions produces and will benefit future developmental workshops and productions. ROYAL FAMILY has produced more than 350 performances and created over 1,700 employment opportunities for performers and theatre professionals. Royal Family's productions have been reviewed by The New York Times, The Irish Times, Time Out, The Village Voice, Time Out London, The Boston Globe, The London Times, and was featured three years in a row in the esteemed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They have involved accomplished members of the theatre community, including John Cariani (Tony nominee Fiddler on the Roof; Something Rotten!), Kathleen Chalfant (Tony nominee Angels in America; Wit), Elizabeth A. Davis (Tony nominee, Once) JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster) and Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then), among others.

In New York City, Royal Family has produced premieres of Rock and Roll Refugee with music and lyrics by Genya Ravan and a book by Chris Henry, LOVE/SICK (by John Cariani); Without You (by Anthony Rapp, co-produced with The New York Musical Theatre Festival), Four Last Things (by Lisa Tierney-Keogh), Dedalus Lounge (by Gary Duggan) and Safe Home (by Sean Cullen). At the Edinburgh Fringe Festival: Romeo/Juliet and 3D Hamlet: A Lost Generation (by The Fundamental Theatre Project, in association with The Irish Arts Center). In London: Without You (by Anthony Rapp, co-produced with London's Meiner Chocolate Factory). Workshops: The Water Dream (by Shawn Cody), Born Blue (by Caren Lyn Tackett), Nobody Suspects a Butterfly (by Chris Henry, with additional writing by Katie Avebe) and Louie, Red, and the Jazzman (book by Chris Henry, music and lyrics by Wycliffe Gordon). Emerging Artists' Work: Opal Ann Meets the Fabulous Kit Katt: a Play with Musical Fantasies (by Chris Henry with music and lyrics by Summer Hyde and Daniel A. Weiss). Don Pedro de la Cebolla (by Matthew Harrington), Selections from Walking the Volcano (by Jon Lipsky), and Fireside Theatre (adapted by Chris Henry).

IF YOU GO:

thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early

By Keenan Scott II, Directed by Chris Henry

Choreographed by Taye Diggs and Jenny Parsinen

Gala Benefit Performance

Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 5:30pm Tickets are $250 - includes a pre-show cocktail reception with Taye Diggs, Jenny Parsinen, playwright Keenan Scott II, and director & RFP Artistic Director Chris Henry, and special guests Kathleen Chalfant and John Cariani

Benefit Performance

Saturday, February 4, 2017 performance starts at 6:30 Tickets are $100

Tickets are $30

Sunday, February 5 at 3pm; Sunday, February 5 at 7pm

Monday, February 6 at 3pm; Monday, February 6 at 7pm

And can be purchased by visiting www.royalfamilyproductions.org

Royal Family Performing Arts Space is located at145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

