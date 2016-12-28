Broadway AM Report, 12/28/2016 - Spice Girl Mel B Struts Into CHICAGO and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

TODAY'S BIG NEWS:

- The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players open their reimagined production of THE MIKADO.

- And Spice Girls star Mel B steps onto murderesses row in Broadway's CHICAGO, starting tonight!

The late Carrie Fisher stars in her one-woman

Broadway show Wishful Drinking.

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN has extended through next November!

- Gary Busey was given permission to mold his role to suit him in PERFECT CRIME.

- Audra McDonald will kick off her 2017 U.S. tour in California.

- A reading of the new Cher biomusical is set for next week in NYC.

- Pre-order Live from Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL, starring Kelli O'Hara!

- Brian Stokes Mitchell is making his 54 Below solo debut.

- You can win tickets to AVENUE Q's Bar Mitzvah celebration.

- And stage and screen actress Carrie Fisher has passed away - see what she was working on before her death, and read what her colleagues had to say...

Broadway Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 43 on your last Hump Day of December!

