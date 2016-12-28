Broadway AM Report, 12/28/2016 - Spice Girl Mel B Struts Into CHICAGO and More!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it?
TODAY'S BIG NEWS:
- The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players open their reimagined production of THE MIKADO.
- And Spice Girls star Mel B steps onto murderesses row in Broadway's CHICAGO, starting tonight!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN has extended through next November!
- Gary Busey was given permission to mold his role to suit him in PERFECT CRIME.
- Audra McDonald will kick off her 2017 U.S. tour in California.
- A reading of the new Cher biomusical is set for next week in NYC.
- Pre-order Live from Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL, starring Kelli O'Hara!
- Brian Stokes Mitchell is making his 54 Below solo debut.
- You can win tickets to AVENUE Q's Bar Mitzvah celebration.
- And stage and screen actress Carrie Fisher has passed away - see what she was working on before her death, and read what her colleagues had to say...
Broadway Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 43 on your last Hump Day of December!
What we're geeking out over: The brave Rockette willing to speak out about the troupe performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Video of the Day: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE's Cynthia Erivo perform "You Will Be Found" with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek & Justin Paul!
And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Denzel Washington, who turns 62 today!
Denzel Washington is currently appearing opposite Viola Davis in the big screen adaptation of FENCES; he won a Tony for FENCES on Broadway in 2010. Among his other Broadway credits are A RAISIN IN THE SUN, JULIUS CAESAR and CHECKMATES. He has also appeared Off-Broadway in RICHARD III, A SOLDIER'S PLAY and CORIOLANUS. The actor, director and producer has received three Golden Globes and two Oscars - his films include GLORY, TRAINING DAY, REMEMBER THE TITANS, CRY FREEDOM, MALCOLM X, THE GREAT DEBATERS, AMERICAN GANGSTER and more.
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!