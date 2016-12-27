Believe! Reading of Cher Biomusical THE CHER SHOW Starts Next Week in NYC

Dec. 27, 2016  
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cher's much-hyped biomusical is making its first leap toward the Great White Way this winter.

A reading will take place starting next week, running January 3-17, 2017, according to an updated Equity casting notice.

Jason Moore (Avenue Q) will direct the workshop, produced by Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton) and Flody Suarez. The project features a book by Tony winner Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher, Jersey Boys).

The casting breakdown describes three main roles - Babe, Lady and Star - who "represent Cher at different moments of her life - starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (Babe), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (Lady) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (Star)."

Cher has won an Academy Award, a GRAMMY Award, an Emmy Award, three Golden Globes, and a Cannes Film Festival Award for her work in film, music, and television. She began her career as a backup singer and came to prominence in 1965 as one-half of the pop rock duo Sonny & Cher with the success of their song "I Got You Babe."

She subsequently established herself as a solo recording artist and became a TV star in 1971 with "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour," a variety show for which she won a Golden Globe.

A well-received performance in the film Silkwood earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress of 1983. In the following years, she starred in a string of hit films including Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, and Moonstruck, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1988.


