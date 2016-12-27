VIDEO: 2016 Highlight: Cynthia Erivo Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek & Justin Paul for 'You Will Be Found'

At this year's 2nd Annual Elsie Fest held in September, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (THE COLOR PURPLE) took to the stage with Tony nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to perform the moving act one closing number "You Will Be Found," from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen. Watch the inspiring performance below!

With a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 3-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen began previews on November 14 and officially opened at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St) on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

