DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Sale Through Next November on Broadway

Good news for the New Year! DEAR EVAN HANSEN has just released announced a new block of tickets on sale through November 19, 2017.

With a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH"), and direction by three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), Dear Evan Hansen began previews on November 14 and officially opened at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St) on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

