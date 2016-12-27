SHUFFLE ALONG's Brian Stokes Mitchell Slates Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

After a Tony, two Drama Desks, and an Isabelle Stevenson Award, Brian Stokes Mitchell, star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will make his long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut.

The concert is slated for June 13-24, 2017. Tickets are on sale now to Club 54 members and will go on sale to the public on Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. Click here.

Join Brian Stokes Mitchell for an evening of glorious song, including selections from his recent album, Simply Broadway, filled with his favorite Broadway tunes from a nearly three-decade career.

Brian has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by the New York Times and has dazzled audiences across the world with his rich baritone voice. He was most recently seen singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious Broadway production of Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Get ready for Mitchell's show with a clip from Ahrens & Flaherty's show at the venue in 2013!

