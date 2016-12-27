Breaking News: Star of Stage & Screen Carrie Fisher Dies at Age 60

People reports the sad news that Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd which reads: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

As BWW reported over the weekend, the award-winning actress and best-selling author was rushed to the hospital on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. On Saturday, Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, shared the news that her daughter was in stable condition and receiving treatment in an intensive-care unit.

Fisher wa a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play. She later released a non-fiction book of the same name based on the show.

In addition to WISHFUL DRINKING, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

Fisher was also known for her semi-autobiographical novels, including Postcards from the Edge, and the screenplay for the film of the same name. Her other film roles included Shampoo (1975), The Blues Brothers (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), The 'Burbs (1989), and When Harry Met Sally (1989).

Her TV credits included hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live in 1978, and guest appearances in such shows as 30 Rock (Emmy nomination), Family Guy and Catastrophe.

Fisher was the daughter of legendary Hollywood couple Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. She is survived by her daughter, her mother, her brother Todd, and her half-sisters Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

